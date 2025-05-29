POKEMON LEGENDS: Z-A Will Be Arriving This Fall With Switch 2 Edition Available

The Pokémon Company International has officially revealed new details about the upcoming game Pokémon Legends: Z-A, including its release date, cover art, and a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. In addition, a new line of Mega Evolution merchandise is now available at Pokémon Center, and the next Pokémon Presents broadcast has been confirmed for July 22, 2025.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Release Date and Versions

It has been announced that Pokémon Legends: Z-A will launch globally on Thursday, October 16, 2025, for both the Nintendo Switch and the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2. Starting June 5, fans can preorder the game digitally through the Nintendo eShop. Players who purchase the standard Switch version can upgrade to the Switch 2 Edition via an upgrade pack, available on Nintendo eShop and My Nintendo Store.

The newly revealed cover art features the game’s protagonists and partner Pokémon in a dramatic nighttime showdown against a Mega-Evolved Pokémon in Lumiose City.

What Pokémon Legends: Z-A Does Different

Unlike past entries, Pokémon Legends: Z-A introduces a bold new direction for the franchise by changing up a few things that players are used to:

A single-city RPG adventure set entirely within Lumiose City, reimagined in greater detail.

Real-time battle mechanics, mixing classic strategy with dynamic action elements.

A story of collaboration between humans and Pokémon, reshaping the future of urban life and Pokémon coexistence.

This game is expected to redefine how fans experience Pokémon stories and gameplay.

Pokémon Presents On July 22

For those who like to keep up to date with everything, mark you calendars because a new Pokémon Presents broadcast will air on Tuesday, July 22 via the official Pokémon YouTube channel. This presentation promises updates across the franchise, including potential new trailers or gameplay reveals for Pokémon Legends: Z-A and more. It is sure to have plenty of information for all types of Pokémon fans.

A New Era for Pokémon

With an ambitious new game, collectible Mega Evolution gear, and the continued evolution of the Switch hardware, Pokémon Legends: Z-A is shaping up to be one of the biggest franchise entries in years. Fans eager to revisit Lumiose City and experience Pokémon in an all-new light won’t want to miss this fall’s release on their Switch systems.

Mega Evolution Merch Launches at Pokémon Center

To help with celebrations of the return of Mega Evolution in Z-A, Pokémon Center is releasing a year-long lineup of merchandise spotlighting fan-favorite Mega-Evolved Pokémon.

Now available:

Giant collector pins featuring Mega Charizard X and Mega Charizard Y

Apparel and accessories inspired by Mega Gengar, Mega Lucario, Mega Venusaur, and more

There are also rewards for those who preorder. Starting next month, fans who preorder Pokémon Legends: Z-A from the Pokémon Center in the U.S., Canada, or U.K. will receive a free Sitting Cuties plush randomly selected from Chikorita, Tepig, or Totodile while supplies last.

What are your thoughts on the announcements? Will you be pre-ordering and playing Z-A? Let us know your favorite Pokémon in the comments down below!

As always, stay tuned to Animemojo for more Pokémon news!