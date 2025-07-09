GHOST IN THE SHELL: SAC_2045 Season 2 Blu-Ray Collector's Edition Is Now Available For Pre-Order

Anime Limited and Shout! Studios have officially announced the North American Blu-Ray release of Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Season 2, delivering the latest chapter of the iconic cyberpunk saga in a limited collector’s edition packed with exclusive content.

Set in a dystopian near-future, Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 continues the fight against posthuman threats as Major Motoko Kusanagi and Section 9 combat global cybercrime. The Season 2 Blu-Ray collects all 12 episodes in full CG animation with Japanese audio and English subtitles.

What’s Included in the Collector’s Edition?

This premium 2-disc Blu-Ray set is designed for fans and collectors alike, featuring an array of exclusive physical and digital content:

100-page artbook - packed with character designs, background art, merchandise design, lighting boards, and more.

4 collectible art cards

11.7” x 16.5” poster

Bonus features, including:

Behind-the-scenes content

CG animation breakdown

Clean opening & ending sequences

Teaser & full trailers

Pre-orders are currently live through ShoutFactory.com and select e-commerce retailers.

Directed by Kenji Kamiyama (Stand Alone Complex) and animated by Production I.G, Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 is the latest entry in the beloved franchise that began with Masamune Shirow’s original 1980s manga. Season 2 picks up immediately after Season 1’s cliffhanger ending, continuing the intense standoff between humanity and posthuman entities in a world dominated by advanced technology and blurred digital realities.

Unlike earlier entries in the franchise, SAC_2045 opts for a fully 3D CG animation style, giving this iteration a visually distinct presentation while retaining the series’ signature philosophical and action-driven storytelling.

Ghost In The Shell: SAC_2045 Season 2 Synopsis

The year is 2045. As a result of the Global Simultaneous Default, an economic disaster that shook every country on Earth to its foundations, as well as the explosive evolution of artificial intelligence, the world has plunged into the Sustainable War, a planned war that can be continued indefinitely. In this near future, the decline has not yet become bad enough that people can sense in their daily lives the risk to human survival posed by A.l. To combat cybercrimes by the Posthumans, a new breed of human being that has suddenly arisen, Public Security Section 9, led by the fully prosthetic cyborg Kusanagi Motoko, makes its way to Tokyo, which was reduced to ruins in a previous war. What they find there are a refugee group that calls itself "N" and a hostile American Special Forces unit. As the risk of nuclear war set off by a hijacked submarine grows ever greater, the three-way battle between Public Security Section 9, America, and the Posthumans intensifies.

Whether you’re a long-time fan or a newcomer diving into Ghost in the Shell for the first time, this Blu-Ray release of SAC_2045 Season 2 is an essential addition to your collection. Make sure to pre-order now to secure your copy and experience the next evolution of cyber warfare, identity, and posthumanity.