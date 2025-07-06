JOBLESS REINCARNATION Season 3 Trailer Reveals Rudeus Is All Grown Up And The Return Of Eris

At Anime Expo 2025, during the Crunchyroll Industry Panel, it was officially confirmed that Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 3 is on the way and will be streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll in 2026.

There was no indication of which season in 2026 season 3 could premiere in so anime watchers should likely expect a lengthy wait.

Fans of the series can look forward to the next chapter in Rudeus Greyrat’s journey, continuing the story that has helped define modern isekai anime.

While Jobless Reincarnation (Mushoku Tensei) isn’t the first isekai story ever created, it’s widely regarded as one of the most influential titles in the genre’s modern era.

Often nicknamed the “grandfather of modern isekai,” the original web novel played a major role in shaping the reincarnation subgenre that dominates anime and light novels today.

By centering on a deeply flawed protagonist who dies in the real world and is reborn in a magical fantasy setting with full memory of his past life, Mushoku Tensei introduced a template that many later series would follow.

Its blend of character-driven storytelling, world-building, and the theme of redemption helped popularize tropes that have since become staples, like starting life over in a new world, leveling up through magic, and using knowledge from Earth to gain an advantage.

Jobless Reincarnation (Mushoku Tensei) tells the story of a 34-year-old NEET shut-in who, after dying in a tragic accident, is reborn into a magical world as Rudeus Greyrat.

Retaining his memories and regrets from his previous life, Rudeus is determined to make the most of this second chance.

Season 2 picks up after Rudeus is left emotionally shattered by both the unexpected departure of Eris and the fallout from the Teleportation Incident. Struggling with depression and "physical complications", he sets out to find his missing mother, hoping that the journey might help him heal.

Following a lead from the mysterious Human-God, Rudeus enrolls in Ranoa University of Magic, where he crosses paths with a masked figure known as Fitz, who is soon revealed to be his childhood friend, Sylphiette. Their reunion plays a key role in Rudeus’s recovery, both emotionally and physically, and the two eventually marry.

In the latter part of the season, Rudeus joins his father, Paul, and the mage Roxy on a dangerous rescue mission in the Labyrinth City of Rapa to save his mother, Zenith. The operation is intense and ultimately results in Paul sacrificing his life to ensure Zenith’s survival.

Devastated by the loss but strengthened by those around him, Rudeus finds comfort and love with Roxy, who becomes his second wife. The season wraps up with Rudeus returning home alongside Sylphiette, now expecting their first child, and Roxy, as he embraces adulthood, responsibility, and the complex emotions that come with love, loss, and family.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Cour 2 was adapted from the light novels by Rifujin na Magonote and illustrated by Sirotaka. The season was produced by Studio Bind, with Ryosuke Shibuya serving as director. Toshiya Ono handled the series composition, while character designs were crafted by Yoshiko Sato and Sanae Shimada.