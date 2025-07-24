LORD OF MYSTERIES English Dubs Are Finally Releasing On Crunchyroll

LORD OF MYSTERIES English Dubs Are Finally Releasing On Crunchyroll

The first two episodes of the Lord of Mysteries anime adaptation will stream with English dubs beginning Friday, July 25th on Crunchyroll.

News
By MattIsForReal - Jul 24, 2025 05:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll has confirmed English dubbed episodes of Lord of Mysteries will release tomorrow, Friday, July 25th. The anime adaptation of hte popular Chinese web novel premiered last month on June 28th, and while subtitles have been available since its release, fans have been waiting for the English dubs as well.

Episodes 1 and 2 of Lord of Mysteries will begin streaming tomorrow, although an exact release time has not been announced. The English dub cast for Episode 1 features:

  • Klein voiced by Joshua Waters
  • Audrey voiced by Alexis Tipton
  • Alger voiced by Daniel Van Thomas
  • Leonard voiced by Ian Sinclair
  • Daly voiced by Macy Anne Johnson
  • Dunn voiced by Brian Mathis
  • Melissa voiced by Megan Shipman
  • Hermes voiced by R Bruce Elliot
  • Mrs. Smyrin voiced by Laurie Steele

Lord of Mysteries is a dark fantasy series based on the acclaimed Chinese web novel by Cuttlefish That Loves Diving. The story centers on Zhou Mingrui, a modern-day man who inexplicably finds himself in the body of Klein Moretti, an inhabitant of an alternate, Victorian-inspired world where science, magic, and the occult intertwine.

In this mysterious realm, individuals gain extraordinary abilities by advancing along mystical "Beyonder" paths, each linked to a specific series of alchemical potions. These potions unlock immense power, but not without a cost. Every step forward risks a descent into madness or the loss of one’s humanity.

The first five episodes of Lord of Mysteries are streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll with English subtitles. While the first two episodes will debut in English tomorrow, it's unclear when the additional episodes will be released or if the dubs will remain a few episodes behind for the remainder of the season.

The first season of Lord of Mysteries adapts the entirety of Volume 1. Crunchyroll describes the series:

In a Victorian world of steam, dreadnoughts, and occult horrors, Zhou Mingrui awakens as Klein Moretti. He walks a razor’s edge between light and darkness, entangled with warring Churches. This is the legend of unlimited potential…and unspeakable danger.

Initial impressions of the Lord of Mysteries adaptation have been mostly positive with viewers praising its faithfulness to the original novel, as well as B.CMAY Pictures' stunning animation, which blends 2D and 3D visuals to create a dark, atmospheric steampunk world. The only flaw has been rushed pacing as the first few episodes have crammed a ton of content from the novel into them, which could confuse those unfamiliar with the source material.

LORD OF MYSTERIES Ending Theme Revealed Ahead Of Anime's Release Today
Related:

LORD OF MYSTERIES Ending Theme Revealed Ahead Of Anime's Release Today
LORD OF MYSTERIES English Sub Release Date And Time For Crunchyroll
Recommended For You:

LORD OF MYSTERIES English Sub Release Date And Time For Crunchyroll

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. AnimeMojo.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder