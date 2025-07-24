LORD OF MYSTERIES English Dubs Are Finally Releasing On Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll has confirmed English dubbed episodes of Lord of Mysteries will release tomorrow, Friday, July 25th. The anime adaptation of hte popular Chinese web novel premiered last month on June 28th, and while subtitles have been available since its release, fans have been waiting for the English dubs as well.

Episodes 1 and 2 of Lord of Mysteries will begin streaming tomorrow, although an exact release time has not been announced. The English dub cast for Episode 1 features:

Klein voiced by Joshua Waters

Audrey voiced by Alexis Tipton

Alger voiced by Daniel Van Thomas

Leonard voiced by Ian Sinclair

Daly voiced by Macy Anne Johnson

Dunn voiced by Brian Mathis

Melissa voiced by Megan Shipman

Hermes voiced by R Bruce Elliot

Mrs. Smyrin voiced by Laurie Steele

Lord of Mysteries is a dark fantasy series based on the acclaimed Chinese web novel by Cuttlefish That Loves Diving. The story centers on Zhou Mingrui, a modern-day man who inexplicably finds himself in the body of Klein Moretti, an inhabitant of an alternate, Victorian-inspired world where science, magic, and the occult intertwine.

In this mysterious realm, individuals gain extraordinary abilities by advancing along mystical "Beyonder" paths, each linked to a specific series of alchemical potions. These potions unlock immense power, but not without a cost. Every step forward risks a descent into madness or the loss of one’s humanity.

"The Fool Arrives."



🎥 Lord of Mysteries Donghua Global Premiere: June 28

🎥 Available on: Tencent Video, Crunchyroll, Muse, with more platforms launching soon.



Presented by: Tencent Video | Yuewen

Produced by: B.CMAY PICTURES

Based on the novel by: Cuttlefish… pic.twitter.com/lZbrEZOFbs — Lord of Mysteries (@LOM_officialEN) June 18, 2025

The first five episodes of Lord of Mysteries are streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll with English subtitles. While the first two episodes will debut in English tomorrow, it's unclear when the additional episodes will be released or if the dubs will remain a few episodes behind for the remainder of the season.

The first season of Lord of Mysteries adapts the entirety of Volume 1. Crunchyroll describes the series:

In a Victorian world of steam, dreadnoughts, and occult horrors, Zhou Mingrui awakens as Klein Moretti. He walks a razor’s edge between light and darkness, entangled with warring Churches. This is the legend of unlimited potential…and unspeakable danger.

Initial impressions of the Lord of Mysteries adaptation have been mostly positive with viewers praising its faithfulness to the original novel, as well as B.CMAY Pictures' stunning animation, which blends 2D and 3D visuals to create a dark, atmospheric steampunk world. The only flaw has been rushed pacing as the first few episodes have crammed a ton of content from the novel into them, which could confuse those unfamiliar with the source material.