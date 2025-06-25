LORD OF MYSTERIES English Sub Release Date And Time For Crunchyroll

A tone of new anime are premiering this summer, but there's perhaps not as eagerly awaited as the upcoming donghua Lord of Mysteries. The anime adaptation of the popular Chinese web novel is set to premiere on June 28th with Crunchyroll serving as its streaming home.

Crunchyroll quietly updated its summer anime slate, confirming the exact time Lord of Mysteries will release on the service. According to the streamer, Lord of Mysteries will be available on Friday June 27th at 8:00 p.m. PT / 11:00 p.m. ET. The series will be available with both subs and dubs at launch, although this is specifically the sub airtime. We still don't have an exact release time for the dub, which Crunchyroll lists as "TBA."

The official trailer for Lord of Mysteries did tease the English dubs, which suggests we won't have to wait long for it to arrive. Perhaps it will be made available immediately or shortly after the sub premiere.

#LoMGlobalRelease

"The Fool Arrives."



🎥 Lord of Mysteries Donghua Global Premiere: June 28

🎥 Available on: Tencent Video, Crunchyroll, Muse, with more platforms launching soon.



Presented by: Tencent Video | Yuewen

Produced by: B.CMAY PICTURES

Based on the novel by: Cuttlefish… pic.twitter.com/lZbrEZOFbs — Lord of Mysteries (@LOM_officialEN) June 18, 2025

Lord of Mysteries is an adaptation of the popular Chinese web novel of the same name, written by Cuttlefish That Loves Dining. The dark fantasy series follows Zhou Mingrui, a modern-day Chinese man, who mysteriously awakens in the body of Klein Moretti in an alternate Victorian-era world filled with science, magic, and mysticism. In this world, people gain supernatural powers by following Beyonder paths, each one tied to a unique set of potions. Drinking these potions lets you level up, but at the risk of losing your mind or humanity.

The official series synopsis reads:

In a Victorian world of steam, dreadnoughts, and occult horrors, Zhou Mingrui awakens as Klein Moretti. He walks a razor’s edge between light and darkness, entangled with warring Churches. This is the legend of unlimited potential…and unspeakable danger.

The Lord of Mysteries novel series has received widespread acclaim since its debut in 2018. It's been praised for its lore-heavy worldbuilding, which blends Lovecraftian horror, steampunk, and mystery, compelling plot, and interesting characters. Considered one of the most influential Chinese web novels, the series stands alongside other critical hits such as Reverend Insanity and Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint.

Tencent Video and B.CMay Pictures have developed the anime series which will adapt the entirety of Volume 1. A second novel, Lord of Mysteries 2: Circle of Inevitability, was released in March 2023, and will presumably adapted into a second season of the anime.