LORD OF MYSTERIES Ending Theme Revealed Ahead Of Anime's Release Today

With just hours to go until the premiere of the Lord of Mysteries, Tencent Video and B.CMAY Pictures have shared the ending theme of the highly anticipated anime. Titled "Dark Dream," the ending theme is performed by Chinese singer and songwriter Xilinnayi Gao (known professionally by her stage name as Curley G or Curley Gao).

"The Crimson Moon is about to rise," the post teases alongside the ending theme video, which features some incredible visuals.

An adaptation of the popular Chinese web novel of the same name, Lord of Mysteries is one of this summer's most anticipated anime releases. The original novel, written by Cuttlefish That Loves Dining, has received widespread acclaim since its debut in 2018, and soon fans can experience the dark fantasy in anime form.

Despite the limited marketing leading up to today's release, the initial impressions of Lord of Mysteries, based on the previous trailer, have been incredibly positive. The anime seems to have perfectly captured the tone and atmosphere of the source material, and the animation quality and art style look incredible so far.

Mixing fantasy mystery, supernatural elements, and steampunk, Lord of Mysteries has been praised for its complex world-building and compelling plot. The series follows Zhou Mingrui, a modern-day Chinese man, who mysteriously awakens in the body of Klein Moretti in an alternate Victorian-era world filled with science, magic, and mysticism. In this world, people gain supernatural powers by following Beyonder paths, each one tied to a unique set of potions. Drinking these potions lets you level up, but at the risk of losing your mind or humanity.

Lord of Mysteries will premiere today, June 28th, and will be available globally on Tencent Video, Crunchyroll, and Muse. For those of us in the United States, you can stream the series on Crunchyroll.

"In a steampunk world of secrets and gods, Klein dives deep into occult power and peril," Crunchyroll teases.

According to the anime streaming platform, Lord of Mysteries will be available beginning Friday, June 27th at 8:00 p.m. PT / 11:00 p.m. ET. This will be the subbed airtime, and although it's already been confirmed that we'll be getting dubs at or around launch, it's still "TBA."