Crunchyroll Announces GACHIAKUTA Anime English Dub Release Time

Premiering next month, Gachiakuta will stream on Crunchyroll with the anime platform confirming the series will have same-day release for the English dub.

News
By MattIsForReal - Jun 23, 2025 01:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Crunchyroll
Source: Crunchyroll

Studio Bones' highly anticipated anime adaptation Gachiakuta is set to premiere on July 6th. As previously announced, the series will stream on Crunchyroll as part of its Summer 2025 simulcast lineup.

Fans won't only be able to enjoy the series with English subtitles though; Crunchyroll has now confirmed that the English dub of the anime will stream simultaneously with the Japanese version beginning on July 6th. This means there will be no delay for those who prefer to watch with English voiceover.

Crunchyroll has also revealed the main English dub cast for Gachiakuta:

  • Rudo voiced by Bryson Baugus
  • Enjin voiced by Christopher Wehkamp
  • Zanka voiced by Corey Wilder
  • Riyo voiced by Katie Caruso
  • Jabber voiced by Zeno Robinson
  • Regto voiced by John Burgmeier

Gachiakuta is an anime adaptation of the beloved Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Kei Urana. The story follows a young boy named Rudo on a journey to exact revenge for the murder of his foster father for which hew as blamed.

Crawl back from the abyss of Hell to change this lousy world!

Rudo lives in the slums of a floating town, where the poor scrape by under the shadow of the rich who live a sumptuous life, simply casting their garbage off the side, into the abyss.

Then one day, he’s falsely accused of murder, and his wrongful conviction leads to an unimaginable punishment—exile off the edge, with the rest of the trash.

Down on the surface, the cast-off waste of humanity has bred vicious monsters, and if Rudo wants to have any hope of discovering the truth and seeking vengeance against those who cast him into Hell, he will have to master a new power and join a group known as the Cleaners who battle the hulking trash beasts of the Pit!

Gachiakuta is directed by Fumihiko Suganuma (Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai episode director) at studio Bones, with series composition by Hiroshi Seko (Dandadan) and character designs/chief animation direction by Satoshi Ishino (Godzilla Singular Point). 

The original manga has been widely praised for its unique art and striking visuals, which is influenced heavily by graffiti art. Looking to create a gritty underground atmosphere, Urana collaborated with graffiti artist Hideyoshi Andou. Although the story has been knocked for some of its pacing issues, studio Bones' anime adaptation could address those issues and improve upon the overall story.

Gachiakuta will officially premiere on July 6th globally. You'll be able to stream it on Crunchyroll with English subs and dubs.

