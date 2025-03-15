GACHIAKUTA Anime Release Date, Streaming Platform, And Official Trailer Revealed

A new trailer for the anime adaptation of Gachiakuta has been released alongside confirmation that the series will premiere this summer.

The new teaser trailer offers fans our best look yet at Studio Bones' adaptation of the beloved Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Kei Urana. For those unfamiliar witht hes ource material, Gachiakuta follows a young boy on his journey to exact revenge for the murder of his foster father for which he was blamed.

Set in a dystopian future, Rudo is born in the slums where the descendants of criminals live. After being accused of murdering his foster father, Rudo is dumped into the "Pit," whre anything the wealthy have deemed trash reside. The Pit is home to criminals as wella s giant monsters made of trash, but as Rudo soon discovers, there's more to it than what appears.

Crawl back from the abyss of Hell to change this lousy world!



Rudo lives in the slums of a floating town, where the poor scrape by under the shadow of the rich who live a sumptuous life, simply casting their garbage off the side, into the abyss.



Then one day, he’s falsely accused of murder, and his wrongful conviction leads to an unimaginable punishment—exile off the edge, with the rest of the trash.



Down on the surface, the cast-off waste of humanity has bred vicious monsters, and if Rudo wants to have any hope of discovering the truth and seeking vengeance against those who cast him into Hell, he will have to master a new power and join a group known as the Cleaners who battle the hulking trash beasts of the Pit!

Gachiakuta will premiere in July 2025 with Crunchyroll announcing that it will stream the series as it airs in Japan during the summer 2025 season. It will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS (excluding Russia and Belarus) and Indian subcontinent.

In addition to the the trailer and release window, the initial cast for the series was also announced. It includes:

Rudo voiced by Aoi Ichikawa (Yamada Asaemon Fuchi in Hell’s Paradise )

) Enjin voiced by Katsuyuki Konishi (Tengen Uzui in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba )

) Zanka voiced by Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Kirito in Sword Art Online )

) Riyo voiced by Yumiri Hanamori (Yamada Asaemon Sagiri in Hell’s Paradise)

Gachiakuta is directed by Fumihiko Suganuma (Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai episode director) at studio Bones, with series composition by Hiroshi Seko (Dandadan) and character designs/chief animation direction by Satoshi Ishino (Godzilla Singular Point). The original manga series has been praised for its distinct art style, world-building, and action sequences. As Studio Bones is one of the more acclaimed studios, it will be interesting to see how they bring the story to life.