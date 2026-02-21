Netflix Drops STEEL BALL RUN JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE English Dub Trailer Ahead Of Premiere

Netflix has unleashed the English dub trailer for Steel Ball Run: JoJo's Bizarre Adventure ahead of the anime's highly anticipated release next month. Premiering on March 6th, Steel Ball Run: JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is an adaptation of Part 7 of Hirohiko Akari's beloved manga series.

Widely regarded as one of the most popular and critically acclaimed arcs in the entire series, Part 7 takes us to America in the 1890s. The story centers on paraplegic ex-jockey Johnny Joestar and former executioner Gyro Zeppeli as they enter the Steel Ball Run, a cross-country race with a $50 million prize. As the grueling competition unfolds, they begin to uncover the dark agenda of its sponsor, President Funny Valentine.

David Production, the studio responsible for every previous JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure adaptation, returned to animate the new series. Yasuhiro Kimura and Hideya Takahashi are back as directors, joining series director Toshiyuki Kato. Daisuke Tsumagari handles character design and chief animation duties, with Yugo Kanno composing the score.

With so much anticipation building towards its release, here's what director Yasuhiro Kimura had to say about the adaptation:

“My heart is pounding with excitement to be entrusted with directing this anime adaptation. The entire staff shares this feeling and is pouring their passion into daily production. I look forward to sharing our enthusiasm for this work with all of you, and hope we can ride this journey together.”

Although it's the same trailer that was shared in December with subtitles during Jump Festa 2026, we now get to hear the English voice cast for the first time.

The English voice cast of Steel Ball Run features Daman Mills as Johnny Joestar (Dragon Ball Super, Honkai: Star Rail), Kaiji Tang as Gyro Zeppeli (Jujutsu Kaisen, Yakuza: Like a Dragon), Damien Haas as Diego Brando (Smosh, Delicious in Dungeon), Frankie Kevich as Lucy Steel, Jamieson Price as Steven Steel (Persona 5, Dynasty Warriors), Alejandro Antonio Ruiz as Sandman (Cyberpunk: Edgerunners), and Cedric Williams as Pocoloco (Final Fantasy VII Remake).

"It’s 1890, in America, the Steel Ball Run — the first horse racing championship across the North American continent — was about to begin," the synopsis reads. "Spanning around 4,000 miles, the race offered 50 million dollars as the winning prize. Johnny Joestar, once being hailed as a genius jockey, is now paralysed and lost in despair. He finds hope in the mysterious phenomena caused by Gyro Zeppeli, an outlaw aiming to win the race, and determines to participate in the Steel Ball Run Race. Each having their own goal in mind, the two form an alliance and set foot upon the gruelling adventure and race."

Steel Ball Run: JoJo's Bizarre Adventure 1st STAGE will release on Netflix worldwide on March 19, 2026. Based on how Netflix is phrasing it with "1st STAGE," it sounds like the series will be split and released across multiple weeks. JoJo's Bizarre Advenure Parts 1-6 are currently available to stream on Netflix.