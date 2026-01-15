New ONE PIECE Season 2 Poster Teases The Mysterious Miss Wednesday

Earlier this week, Netflix released a new trailer for One Piece: Into Grand Line, introducing us to the villains of Season 2. The big baddies in this year's season are Baroque Works, an organized group of assassins.

Among them is Miss All-Sunday (Lera Abova), Miss Wednesday (Charithra Chandran), Mr. 3 (David Dastmalchian), Mr. 5 (Camrus Johnson), Miss Valentine (Jazzara Jaslyn), Mr. 9 (Daniel Lasker), and Miss Goldenweek (Sophia Anne Caruso). Each of these deadly assassins possesses a distinct special ability, and in some cases, a hidden agenda.

Which brings us to Netflix's latest teaser, a new poster and visual of Miss Wednesday, teasing her mysterious secret.

Miss Wednesday stands at the edge of a new dawn, carrying a purpose far greater than she lets on. 🌅 👑 pic.twitter.com/6YGo9izTxL — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) January 14, 2026

This is Miss Wednesday and her motto is mystery. 🤫👑🦚 pic.twitter.com/UbTk3UiJuW — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) January 14, 2026

Now most One Piece fans already know the big mystery she's hiding, but for those who have not read the manga or watched the anime, spoilers ahead.

Miss Wednesday's real name is Nefertari Vivi, and she's the Princess of the Kingdom of Alabasta. She infiltrated Baroque Works to work as an undercover agent in order to expose the organization's plan to overthrow Alabasta, while gathering intelligence and information on the identity of the organization's leader, Mr. 0.

The Straw Hats first meet Miss Wednesday during the Whiskey Peak Arc and discover her true identity as the arc unfolds. So assuming the series runs similarly to the manga/anime, her mystery won't be kept a secret for the entire season.

Miss Wednesday will be portrayed by Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran, a casting choice that has sparked racist backlash online. In the manga and anime, Vivi is depicted with light skin despite originating from the Arabasta Kingdom, a setting heavily inspired by ancient Egypt. Netflix’s live-action adaptation, overseen by series creator Eiichiro Oda, embraces the region’s multicultural influences through its casting of a British Indian actor. In a welcomed move, fellow Season 2 actor Rob Colletti, who plays "Tin-Plate" Wapol in the upcoming season's Drum Island arc, slammed the racist trolls.

Dearest pirates, Charithra Chandran is joining the crew of ONE PIECE as Miss Wednesday!! pic.twitter.com/j945bvK8XX — Netflix (@netflix) August 23, 2024

One Piece Season 2, Into the Grand Line, is set to premiere on Netflix on March 10th. Are you pumped for the new season?