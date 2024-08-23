BRIDGERTON Star Charithra Chandran Cast As Vivi In ONE PIECE Season 2

Netflix continued to announce new stars set to join the cast of its live-action One Piece series, revealing today the actor who will bring the beloved character of Vivi to life on the small screen.

“Her past is shrouded in secrecy but her skills as a Baroque Works agent are unmatched. Here’s your first look at the face of Miss Wednesday!” the streaming service wrote on social media revealing that Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran will play Vivi in Season 2 of the live action series.

Her past is shrouded in secrecy but her skills as a Baroque Works agent are unmatched. Here’s your first look at the face of Miss Wednesday! #OnePieceLiveAction pic.twitter.com/bGxeb1mFP7 — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) August 23, 2024

Nefertari Vivi, the daughter of Nefertari Cobra, is the princess of the Arabasta Kingdom and a key character in the Arabasta Saga.Vivi actually makes her debut in the series as one of the main antagonists of the Reverse Mountain Arc. She is revealed as a Bounty Hunter working under the Baroque Works with the codename Miss Wednesday.Without revealing too much spoilers, Miss Wednesday/Vivi does eventually end up joining the Straw Hat Pirates.

Following the announcement that Chandran will play Vivi, the actress took to social media to share a message with fans.

”Hey guys, I am so excited to be joining the cast of One Piece and I feel incredibly grateful to Oda-Sensei for trusting me with the role of Vivi,” Chandran said in a video message. “I know how much she means to all of you and I am going to work my hardest to do her justice and make you all proud. See you soon!”

Dearest pirates, Charithra Chandran is joining the crew of ONE PIECE as Miss Wednesday!! pic.twitter.com/j945bvK8XX — Netflix (@netflix) August 23, 2024

It's been an exciting week for fans of Netflix's One Piece live-action series as we've learned the actors who will play several key characters in the upcoming season. As previously revealed, Sendhil Ramamurthy will play Nefertari Cobra. Other new members of the cast include Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha and Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk.

Filming is currently underway on One Piece Season 2 with no release date announced yet. It's expected that filming will run through December with the series set to return at some point in 2025. One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda tempered expectations a bit by saying there was a verbal agreement between himself, the series showrunners, and Netflix that the show will not be put out until he is "satisfied."

Season 1 of One Piece premiered on Netflix on August 31, 2023 and was an immediate hit for the streaming service. Not only was it one of Netflix's most watched shows, but it also scored incredibly well with critics and fans alike.