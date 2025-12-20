STEEL BALL RUN: JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE Confirms March 2026 Release With New Trailer And Cast Details

Saddle up because Steel Ball Run: JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is officially racing toward A 2026 release. During Jump Festa 2026 this weekend, Warner Bros. Japan confirmed that the legendary cross-country Steel Ball Run race will commence in March of next year.

Episode 1 of Steel Ball Run: JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, the anime adaptation of the manga JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 7 - Steel Ball Run, will release on Netflix worldwide on March 19, 2026.

The announcement was accompanied by an official trailer that provides a nice synopsis for those who may be unfamiliar with the story. Set across the United States in 1890, the story follows paraplegic former jockey Johnny Joestar and disgraced executioner Gyro Zeppeli as they compete in the Steel Ball Run race for a staggering $50 million prize, gradually uncovering the sinister ambitions of the race’s sponsor, President Funny Valentine.

As previously announced, Johnny Joestar will be voiced by Shogo Sakata (Aki in Chainsaw Man), while Gyro Zeppeli will be voiced by Yohei Azakami (Ron in Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions). Two additional cast members were revealed today: Masaaki Mizunaka (Kakeru in Classroom of the Elite) as the voice of Sand Man, and Kenichiro Matsuda (Thors in Vinland Saga) as the voice of Pocoloco. Other confirmed cast members include Kaito Ishikawa (Tenya Iida in My Hero Academia) as Diego Brando, Rie Takahashi (Yuzuriha in Hell's Paradise) as Lucy Steel, and Kenta Miyake (Avdol in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders) as Steven Steel.

"It’s 1890, in America, the Steel Ball Run — the first horse racing championship across the North American continent — was about to begin. Spanning around 4,000 miles, the race offered 50 million dollars as the winning prize. Johnny Joestar, once being hailed as a genius jockey, is now paralysed and lost in despair. He finds hope in the mysterious phenomena caused by Gyro Zeppeli, an outlaw aiming to win the race, and determines to participate in the Steel Ball Run Race. Each having their own goal in mind, the two form an alliance and set foot upon the gruelling adventure and race."

David Production, the studio behind every prior JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure adaptation, returns to animate the series, with Yasuhiro Kimura and Hideya Takahashi reuniting as directors alongside series director Toshiyuki Kato. Daisuke Tsumagari will serve as chief animation director and character designer with music by Yugo Kanno.

Crunchyroll is currently home to parts one through five of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, while the entire series, including the latest Part 6: Stone Ocean, is available exclusively on Netflix.