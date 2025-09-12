JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: STEEL BALL RUN Confirms Netflix Release With More News Coming This Month

JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: STEEL BALL RUN Confirms Netflix Release With More News Coming This Month

The anime adaptation of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 7 - Steel Ball Run has been confirmed to stream exclusively on Netflix worldwide. More will be revealed on September 23rd!

News
By MattThomas - Sep 12, 2025 07:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Shonen

It has been announced that JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run, the upcoming anime adaptation of Part 7 of the long-running manga, will stream exclusively on Netflix worldwide. The anime series adaptation was first announced back in April with the start of production.

Netflix shared a teaser trailer for the series, but it appears to be the same one that accompanied the initial announcement earlier this year.

Fans who are actually looking for some new information will want to check back later this month. The official JoJo's Bizarre Adventure social account has announced that a live stream event will be held on Tuesday, September 23rd, promising new information about the anime.

In July, it was announced that David Production will once again helm the animation for Steel Ball Run. The studio has overseen every previous JoJo adaptation, and many of the core staff returning for Part 7 have already contributed to earlier installments of the series.

Some of the veteran talent returning includes directors Yasuhiro Kimura and Hideya Takahashi, who previously co-helmed Part 5: Golden Wind. Toshiyuki Kato will handle overall series direction, while longtime series composer Yasuko Kobayashi once again oversees the scripts. Character designs are led by Daisuke Tsumagari, also of Golden Wind, with Yugo Kanno, the musical force behind Parts 3 through 6, returning to score the soundtrack. Sound direction is in the hands of Yoshikazu Iwanami, another franchise mainstay.

Steel Ball Run marks Part 7 of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Volumes 81–104), and it’s easily one of the most beloved entries in the franchise. Taking us all the way to the United States in 1890, the story throws us into the legendary cross-country Steel Ball Run race, a brutal, high-stakes competition with a jaw-dropping $50 million prize on the line. At the heart of the chaos is the unlikely duo of Johnny Joestar, a paraplegic former jockey desperate to reclaim his purpose, and Gyro Zeppeli, a disgraced executioner with mysterious steel ball techniques.

Crunchyroll is currently home to parts one through five of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, while the entire series, including the latest Part 6: Stone Ocean, is available exclusively on Netflix.

There's still no premiere date for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run, but hopefully a release window will be shared later this month. 

CHAINSAW MAN - THE MOVIE: REZE ARC English Dub Trailer Released As Film's Premiere Gets Pushed Up
Related:

CHAINSAW MAN - THE MOVIE: REZE ARC English Dub Trailer Released As Film's Premiere Gets Pushed Up
CAT'S EYE Anime Adaptation Coming To Hulu This Month; First Trailer Reveals High-Stakes Heists
Recommended For You:

CAT'S EYE Anime Adaptation Coming To Hulu This Month; First Trailer Reveals High-Stakes Heists

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. AnimeMojo.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder