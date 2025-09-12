JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: STEEL BALL RUN Confirms Netflix Release With More News Coming This Month

It has been announced that JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run, the upcoming anime adaptation of Part 7 of the long-running manga, will stream exclusively on Netflix worldwide. The anime series adaptation was first announced back in April with the start of production.

Netflix shared a teaser trailer for the series, but it appears to be the same one that accompanied the initial announcement earlier this year.

Based on the original work by Hirohiko Araki, the animation series STEEL BALL RUN JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, will premiere only on Netflix.



Fans who are actually looking for some new information will want to check back later this month. The official JoJo's Bizarre Adventure social account has announced that a live stream event will be held on Tuesday, September 23rd, promising new information about the anime.

In July, it was announced that David Production will once again helm the animation for Steel Ball Run. The studio has overseen every previous JoJo adaptation, and many of the core staff returning for Part 7 have already contributed to earlier installments of the series.

Some of the veteran talent returning includes directors Yasuhiro Kimura and Hideya Takahashi, who previously co-helmed Part 5: Golden Wind. Toshiyuki Kato will handle overall series direction, while longtime series composer Yasuko Kobayashi once again oversees the scripts. Character designs are led by Daisuke Tsumagari, also of Golden Wind, with Yugo Kanno, the musical force behind Parts 3 through 6, returning to score the soundtrack. Sound direction is in the hands of Yoshikazu Iwanami, another franchise mainstay.

Steel Ball Run marks Part 7 of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Volumes 81–104), and it’s easily one of the most beloved entries in the franchise. Taking us all the way to the United States in 1890, the story throws us into the legendary cross-country Steel Ball Run race, a brutal, high-stakes competition with a jaw-dropping $50 million prize on the line. At the heart of the chaos is the unlikely duo of Johnny Joestar, a paraplegic former jockey desperate to reclaim his purpose, and Gyro Zeppeli, a disgraced executioner with mysterious steel ball techniques.

Crunchyroll is currently home to parts one through five of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, while the entire series, including the latest Part 6: Stone Ocean, is available exclusively on Netflix.

There's still no premiere date for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run, but hopefully a release window will be shared later this month.