I BECAME A LEGEND AFTER MY 10 YEAR LONG LAST STAND Anime Unveils April Premiere Date

The upcoming anime I Became a Legend After My 10 Year Long Last Stand reveals a teaser PV, additional cast including M.A.O and Yurie Kozakai, and April 2026 debut window.

By GBest - Jan 06, 2026 05:01 AM EST
Fans of overpowered protagonists hiding their strength received exciting updates as the television anime adaptation of Ezogingitune and DeeCHA's light novel series I Became a Legend After My 10 Year-Long Last Stand streamed a new teaser promotional video for fans to enjoy. The PV confirms an April 2026 premiere in the Spring anime season, alongside fresh cast and staff announcements. Check it out down below:

Newly revealed cast members for the show include M.A.O voicing Luccira, a fiend and sole survivor of a village worshiping the holy chicken Gerberga (also known as Seraphowl), and Yurie Kozakai as Milca, a young orphan left to fend for herself. They join the previously announced lineup: Gakuto Kajiwara as protagonist Luck, Toshiyuki Morikawa as Erik, Tsuyoshi Koyama as Goran, Yui Ishikawa as Celliss Morton, and Mayu Sagara as Sia Wolcott.

Expanded staff details feature Chief Animation Director Majiro, Color Design by Akira Nagasaka, Art Direction from Bihou Inc., Compositing Director of Photography Taiki Okutani, Offline Editing by Yumika Okazaki, Online Editing by Ryōtarō Date, Sound Direction by Ryō Tanaka, and Music composed by Tomotaka Ōsumi. Hiroyuki Kanbe directs at Gekkō, with Mitsutaka Hirota on series composition and Majiro handling character designs.

The story follows Luck, who sacrifices himself for a decade-long solo stand against demonic hordes to save his party. Emerging victorious, he returns to a changed world where he's mythologized as a legendary hero. Prompting him to downplay his power and restart as a humble adventurer facing everyday challenges in a society that reveres (and misunderstands) his past feats. Square Enix and Comikey describe it as tackling "the dilemma of how to occupy himself in a world where he holds a myriad of roles: that of a legend, that of a veteran, and that of a brand new face."

Originating as a web novel on Shōsetsuka ni Narō in 2018, the series gained print volumes under SB Creative's GA Novel imprint starting 2019, with seven books by 2022. A manga adaptation by Chaco Abeno launched on Manga UP! in 2019, reaching 18 volumes by late 2025 and boasting over 4.25 million copies in circulation. The anime was announced in October 2025 with initial visuals and core cast, the project has steadily built hype through connected teaser arts and now this PV glimpse of Luck's low key return. Gekkō's involvement suggests polished fantasy visuals fitting the isekai-adjacent comedy-action blend.

As the Spring 2026 anime season approaches, this adaptation joins a competitive slate, offering a humorous take on OP MC tropes amid serious worldbuilding. Expect more trailers and potential streaming details soon. Stay tuned for more updates as we get them!

