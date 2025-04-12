JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: STEEL BALL RUN Anime Adaptation Announced With First Teaser Trailer And Visuals

Warner Bros. Japan announced this weekend an anime adaptation for Jojo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run. The production was announced during the JOJODAY STAGE with the first teaser trailer and key visual shared online. The event was promoted as connecting the "past and the "future" of the series.

Steel Ball Run is Part 7 (Volumes 81-104) of the Jojo's Bizarre Adventure manga. Set in the United States in 1890, the story follows the protagonist duo of Johnny Joestar, a paraplegic former jockey, and Gyro Zeppeli, a disgraced former executioner, as they participate in the lucrative cross country Steel Ball Run race with hopes of winning the $50 million grand prize to make their dreams come true. As the wild events unfold, they slowly discover the sinister intentions of the race's sponsor, President Funny Valentine. The wild shenanigans that take place make Steel Ball Run a fan-favorite story arc.

Steel Ball Run is officially in production and while we don't have a ton of details, we do have a trailer, key visual poster, and character art featuring Johnny Joestar and Gyro Zeppeli. There's also the official website that launched, though it's also light on details.

The Steel Ball Run adaptation is being produced by David Production, the same studio behind the anime adaptations of the first six parts of the manga. David Production's last JoJo's Biazarre Adventure release was the adaptation of Stone Ocean, the sixth part of Hirohiko Araki's manga.

The first twelve episodes of the season were released worldwide as part of an original net animation season exclusively on Netflix in December 2021. This was followed by another 12 episodes in September 2022 and the final 14 episodes in December of that same year. All 38 episodes are now available exclusively on Netflix.

This brings to question as to which streaming platform Steel Ball Run will be released on. Crunchyroll is currently home to parts one through five of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime series.

There's no scheduled release date for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run, although the website does note that it's "coming soon." As always, we'll be sure to share staff and casting details as they become available.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime is based on the Japanese manga written and illustrated by Hirohiko Araki. The series, which is still ongoing, currently spans nine main story arcs, each featuring a new protagonist bearing the "JoJo" nickname.

Viz Media currently publishes the English-language version of the manga although only the first six parts are available. Part 7, Steel Ball Run, is currently available for pre-order. The publisher describes the story of Part 7:

Riders from around the world gather in the Wild West for the race of the century! Johnny Joestar, a former jockey paralyzed from the waist down, comes to spectate, and momentarily regains the ability to walk while watching a duel fought by Gyro Zeppeli. Desperate to learn more about this power, Johnny joins the race alongside Gyro and embarks on the most epic and bizarre race to ever cross the American frontier!

Are you excited for the upcoming anime adaptation of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run?