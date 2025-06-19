LORD OF MYSTERIES Anime Premiering This Month On Crunchyroll With English Subs And Dubs

LORD OF MYSTERIES Anime Premiering This Month On Crunchyroll With English Subs And Dubs

Lord of Mysteries, an upcoming anime series adaptation of the popular Chinese web novel is set to premiere on June 28th with Crunchyroll announced as its streaming home.

News
By MattIsForReal - Jun 19, 2025 03:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Shonen

Tencent Video and B.CMay Pictures have announced the global release details for Lord of the Mysteries, the highly anticipated donghua (Chinese anime). The series will premiere globally on June 28th and will be available to stream on Crunchyroll (as well as Tencent Video, Muse, and additional platforms to be announced).

The announcement was accompanied by a new trailer of the adaptation, which is based on the popular Chinese web novel of the same name written by Cuttlefish That Loves Dining. Lord of Mysteries is a dark-fantasy series, set in a Victorian-inpsired world, that blends steampunk, Lovecraftian horror, and Xuanhuan elements. The story follows Zhou Mingrui, a modern-day Chinese man, who mysteriously awakens in the body of Klein Moretti in an alternate Victorian era world filled with steampunk machinery and occult lore. As he searches for a way home, Zhou Mingrui (now Klein Moretti) gains powerful supernatural abilities as a "Beyonder".

The synopsis teases:

Through the storm of steam and machinery, who can achieve the extraordinary? In the mist of history and darkness, who whispers to me? When I woke up from the haze of mystery, I found myself in a world of guns, cannons, giant ships, airships, difference engines; potions, divination, curses, hanged men, and sealed artifacts. But the light still shines between it all, and the mystery is never more than two steps away. This is the legend of the Fool.

Lord of Mysteries has gained massive popularity, both in China, where it has over 400 million reads on Qidian, and internationally. It stands alongside Reverend Insanity and The Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation as one of the "Big Three" Chinese web novels internationally. The donghua adaptation was first announced in August 2021, and excitement has only grown since.

Crunchyroll had already confirmed Lord of Mysteries as part of its Summer 2025 anime lineup. However, a new trailer for the highly anticipated series confirms some additional exciting details.

Lord of Mysteries will debut on Crunchyroll on June 28th with a two-episode premiere. In addition to it release in Chinese with subtitles, the series will also have English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese dubs available at launch, with other languages like Japanese, German, French, and Korean coming later on. The trailer above even gives us a sneak peek at some of the dubbed versions.

The first season of the Lord of Mysteries will adapt the entirety of Volume 1. A second novel, Lord of Mysteries 2: Circle of Inevitability, was released in March 2023. Assuming the first season of the anime is a hit -- and by all accounts it should be -- then we can probably expect a second season that adapts book two.

Webtoon Announces Blockbuster Webcomic TEENAGE MERCENARY Anime Adaptation
Related:

Webtoon Announces Blockbuster Webcomic TEENAGE MERCENARY Anime Adaptation
JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: PART 7 - STEEL BALL RUN English Release Date Announced With Cover Reveal
Recommended For You:

JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: PART 7 - STEEL BALL RUN English Release Date Announced With Cover Reveal

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. AnimeMojo.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder