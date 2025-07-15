Elon Musk's Anime AI Companion Ani Shocks Users With NSFW Features

Elon Musk’s AI company xAI recently launched one of its most surprising and new features yet: a gothic anime girl AI companion named Ani, and some users are discovering that the virtual waifu comes with NSFW surprises.

Unveiled on July 14th as part of a major SuperGrok update, Ani is the newest addition to Musk’s high-priced AI subscription service. With a gothic design and striking resemblance to Death Note’s Misa Amane, Ani quickly drew attention for her anime aesthetic. But it didn’t take long for users to uncover some unexpected spicy features beneath the surface, leading to some mixed reactions of praise and horror from users on the internet.

There are currently 4 official companions. Chad isn’t available yet. Also you can follow them on X.



Ani → @AniAnichat

Rudy → @RudyAnichat

Bad Rudy → @BadRudyAnichat

Chad → @ChadAnichat pic.twitter.com/XKT1emyAuW — Dogan Ural (@doganuraldesign) July 14, 2025

Activated through the “Companion” setting in SuperGrok, Ani is just one of several available AI avatars, alongside:

Ani - the anime girl companion

Rudy - a wholesome talking panda

Bad Rudy - a foul-mouthed version for adult users

Chad - a male anime companion (Coming Soon)

While Ani was expected to be cute and interactive, users have reported there is also options for dating simulator style dialogue, relationship leveling, and even a NSFW mode with a far more revealing outfit. Though not openly promoted, this adult option appears to unlock flirtatious or provocative interactions, fueling debates over how far AI companionship should go.

Grok’s new companion mode is not messing around. pic.twitter.com/LJeC48eABq — Grummz (@Grummz) July 14, 2025

Why does an AI need to be this, Mr. Musk?



What's the reasoning behind it?



I just wanna know.



How does this lead to AGI? pic.twitter.com/W9JlHP3OOx — Poe's Law, Esq: Poe's Lawyer (@dyingscribe) July 14, 2025

This isn’t Elon Musk’s first time stepping into anime culture. Back when you could see Twitter likes Musk was known to like some anime and degenerate things. Such as this post about being a cat girl on Twitter.

im actually cat girl here’s selfie rn pic.twitter.com/2h4WeuwepE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2018

There are other things that show he is a man of culture. Such as back in 2023, Musk revealed that his ex-girlfriend Amber Heard cosplayed as Mercy from Overwatch at his request, making headlines in both tech and fandom circles. Musk has long professed his love for anime and gaming, so adding an anime girl AI to Grok might feel more inevitable than surprising.

SuperGrok is xAI’s premium subscription, priced at $300/month, offering early access to experimental features and claiming Grok 4 is "better than PhD level in every subject." Now, it also boasts anime companionship, showing Musk’s interest in fusing human emotion with AI intelligence.

AI Dating & Companionship: A Dangerous And Growing Trend?

Musk’s Ani arrives during a broader cultural shift around virtual relationships. A recent survey found that:

40% of adults say they’d consider dating an AI chatbot

26% admit they’ve flirted with one

Apps like Replika and Character.AI have already made headlines for their emotionally immersive chatbots, some of which include romantic and adult options. Musk’s Ani pushes further into that space armed with high-tier AI and anime aesthetics.

Whether it’s just a quirky add-on or a glimpse into the future of digital relationships, Elon Musk’s latest AI creation blends cutting-edge tech with niche internet culture and possibly a hint of thirst-trap marketing to drain some money out of lonely users.

With Grok expected to keep evolving and more AI avatars on the way, Ani could just be the beginning of a much more emotionally interactive future. Whether users find comfort, fun, or controversy in her features, Musk has ensured one thing: people are talking and watching. Will it turn out good or bad? We will find out in the future.