CRUNCHYROLL Brings Anime FanFest To SDCC 2025 With SPYAIR, yama, Denzel Curry & More

Anime and music lovers, rejoice Crunchyroll is bringing the ultimate anime fan experience to San Diego Comic-Con 2025, and you don’t need a convention badge to attend.

Announced today, Crunchyroll Anime FanFest will take over The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park for a two-day, completely free music festival celebrating the fusion of anime, J-Pop, EDM, hip-hop, and more. The event runs Friday, July 25, and Saturday, July 26, offering a stacked lineup of iconic artists from around the world all inspired by anime culture.

This is one of the biggest moves Crunchyroll has made at SDCC to date, and it’s clearly aiming to turn heads far beyond Hall H.

Day 1: J-Rock, J-Pop, and High-Energy EDM

Friday’s lineup brings together Japan’s top anime-theme performers and global electronic artists for an anime-infused concert experience:

SPYAIR – Known for Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle theme

yama – Voice behind SPY x FAMILY’s ending theme

ASH DA HERO – Punk band behind BLUE LOCK’s “Judgement”

Slushii – Anime-obsessed DJ/producer and multi-instrumentalist

Magnolia Park – Alt-rock band with anime-inspired flair

Hyper Potions – EDM duo known for anime-style soundtracks

VGR – Remix artist known for video game/anime music

James Landino – Tower of God composer and DJ

Day 2: Anime Meets Hip-Hop and Genre-Bending Sounds

Saturday shifts gears with a lineup exploring the crossover between anime and modern hip-hop, R&B, and experimental genres:

Denzel Curry – Rap star and past guest on The Anime Effect

INIKO – Rising star whose music is shaped by shonen anime energy

Pink Pablo – Puerto Rican singer/producer blending Latin and anime influence

ALI – Genre-defying group behind JUJUTSU KAISEN’s “Lost in Paradise”

Yaeji (DJ Set) – NYC-via-Seoul DJ/vocalist, also a Crunchyroll podcast alum

Taku Takahashi x Alenoise – Black Clover theme producers

NOODLES – LA-based DJ with anime-heavy sets

Free Entry, Giveaways, and Immersive Anime Activations

No SDCC badge? No problem. This entire event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 1 PM both days, and Crunchyroll team members will be on-site with signage to help guide fans to the entrance.

In addition to the music, exclusive anime merch pop-ups, giveaways, and a jam-packed Activations Crosswalk will bring anime worlds to life featuring experiences from anticipated titles like:

Gachiakuta

Kaiju No. 8

The Rising of the Shield Hero (returning for more hype)

Final Thoughts

Crunchyroll is no stranger to going big at conventions, but Anime FanFest at SDCC 2025 feels like a major flex and a gift to fans. By blending top-tier music with anime fandom and offering the entire experience for free, this event could easily become one of the weekend’s most viral moments.

Whether you’re there for the music, the cosplay, or just the vibes, Crunchyroll Anime FanFest 2025 is the can’t-miss SDCC party and the best part? You don’t even need a badge to join in the fun.

