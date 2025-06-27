Netflix Renews BET Live Action KAKEGURUI-Inspired Series For Season 2

Netflix has officially renewed BET, its live-action English-language series loosely based on the Kakegurui Compulsive Gambler manga, for a second season. The announcement was made via a teaser video featuring Miku Martineau, who plays the mysterious protagonist Yumeko. The series debuted globally on May 15, 2025. Check out the official announcement tweet and video down below:

it’s official. BET is returning for season 2! pic.twitter.com/hvk2ZAaC95 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 24, 2025

A High-Stakes Return

Netflix describes the series as follows:

At a private school where gambling determines social status, a mysterious new student with a tragic past is shaking things up — and betting on revenge.

Starring Miku Martineau (Kate), the ensemble cast also includes Ayo Solanke, Eve Edwards, Clara Alexandrova, Hunter Cardinal, Anwen O'Driscoll, Aviva Mongillo, and Ryan Sutherland.

The series follows a new student’s arrival at a prestigious private school where academic achievement takes a backseat to high-stakes gambling. But unlike past adaptations, BET reimagines the Kakegurui premise through a Western lens, adding a darker tone and original subplots rooted in revenge and personal trauma.

Production and Creative Team

BET is produced by Boat Rocker Media, with Simon Barry (Warrior Nun) serving as showrunner. Barry not only created and directed the show but also wrote and executive produced it. He is joined by fellow executive producers Jeff F. King, David Fortier, Ivan Schneeberg, Jon Rutherford, and Nick Nantell. Season 1 ran for 10 episodes.

Kakegurui’s Legendary Legacy

Originally created by Homura Kawamoto (writer) and Tōru Naomura (artist), the Kakegurui manga debuted in Gangan Joker magazine in 2014 and has grown into a multimedia franchise:

Two anime seasons (2017 & 2019), both streaming on Netflix.

English releases via Yen Press.

Japanese live-action dramas (2018 & 2019), also available on Netflix outside Japan.

Two live-action films, released in 2019 and 2021.

Multiple manga spinoffs, including Kakegurui Twin.

Kakegurui Twin anime series, premiered on Netflix in August 2022.

With BET, Netflix has successfully introduced the Kakegurui universe to a new audience by merging the property’s core ideas of psychological warfare, gambling, and societal hierarchy with Western teen drama and thriller elements.

What’s Next?

While no premiere date has been confirmed for Season 2, fans can expect the show to build on Season 1's cliffhangers and character arcs. With Yumeko’s past and motives further unraveling, the stakes and the gambles are only going to get higher and higher.

Stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more updates as BET Season 2 heads into development.