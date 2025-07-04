Ronin Club Collectibles Is Bringing Legendary DRAGON BALL Z, BLEACH, ONE PIECE Stars To San Diego Comic-Con

Anime fans heading to San Diego Comic-Con 2025 are in for a once-in-a-lifetime experience and a real treat, as Ronin Club Collectibles unleashes a dream lineup of voice acting and animation royalty from Dragon Ball Z, One Piece, Bleach, Gundam, and beyond.

With first-ever U.S. appearances, ultra-rare memorabilia, and fan signings, this year’s Ronin Club experience is shaping up to be a centerpiece of the anime side of SDCC that fans will not want to miss. Down below is the full details of every guest attending and where and when you can find them!

Where to Find Them

Ronin Club Booths: #2649 and #737

Dates: All four days of SDCC (Thursday–Sunday)

RYUSEI NAKAO - Voice Of Frieza, Caesar Clown, Mayuri Kurotsuchi

Where: Appearing at Booth #2649

For the first time ever in the U.S., Ryusei Nakao the chilling and legendary voice behind Frieza (Dragon Ball Z), Caesar Clown (One Piece), and Mayuri Kurotsuchi (Bleach) will be attending SDCC in person. A legendary figure in anime voice acting, Nakao’s performance as Frieza alone shaped generations of anime villains. Here is the full details of how you can meet him:

Signing Schedule:

Thursday: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Friday–Sunday: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Autograph Info:

$250 per signature

Accepts Funko Pops, flat items, collectibles

No character names or quotes guaranteed

Daily slots are limited, therefore early arrival is strongly recommended for fans.

MASAKI SATO - Legendary Dragon Ball Animator

When And Where: Appearing at Booth #737 (All Days)

Masaki Sato is the man responsible for one of the most iconic moments in anime history: Goku’s first Super Saiyan transformation. As a key animator on Dragon Ball Z and Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie, Sato’s influence is etched into the visual identity of shonen anime itself. Here is the clip of Goku's first Super Saiyan transformation for those who have forgotten just how epic of a scene it was.

This is a rare chance to meet the artist whose frames defined a generation.

HIDETOSHI OMORI - Gundam Action Maestro

When And Where: Appearing at Booth #737 (All Days)

One of the masterminds of mecha combat, Hidetoshi Omori has worked on everything from Mobile Suit Gundam Wing and Gundam SEED to Yu Yu Hakusho, One Piece, and Dragon Ball Z. Known for high-octane action animation, Omori’s portfolio spans some of the most beloved anime battle scenes of all time.

If you’re a fan of classic ‘90s and 2000s anime, this is a can’t-miss guest.

STEPHANIE NADOLNY – The Voice of Kid Goku And Gohan (DBZ)

When And Where: Appearing at Booth #737 (All Days)

A returning fan-favorite, Stephanie Nadolny brought life to Kid Goku and Gohan in Dragon Ball Z, as well as Kid Trunks in Dragon Ball GT. She’s now reprising her role for the upcoming series Dragon Ball Daima, making her appearance at SDCC especially timely.

Nadolny is not only a nostalgic icon she remains an active part of Dragon Ball’s legacy today.

With a blend of Japanese and American legends from the golden age of anime, Ronin Club Collectibles is delivering one of the strongest anime lineups in San Diego Comic-Con history.

Fans should follow @roninclubcollectibles on Instagram and visit roninclubcollectibles.com for guest schedules, merch drops, and potential announcements leading up to the con.

This is more than just a signing opportunity it’s a chance for fans to meet the creators and voices who helped define anime for decades to come. Who would you want to go see first? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!