Netflix Says 50% Of It's Global Users Watch Anime With Up To 90% Of Them Watching In Dubs

Netflix is going all-in on anime and it is very obvious why. During its showcase at Anime Expo 2025, the streaming giant revealed staggering new viewership stats and an expanded slate of anime releases, signaling the genre's mainstream dominance.

According to Netflix, more than half of its global user base over 150 million households now watch anime, totaling an estimated 300 million viewers. Anime viewership has tripled over the past five years, with 2024 marking a milestone year for engagement.

In 2024 alone, anime was viewed over 1 billion times globally on the platform. Additionally, 33 anime titles reached Netflix’s Global Top 10 (Non-English) charts, more than double the number from 2021.

Netflix also shared that 80–90% of anime viewers choose to watch with dubbed audio, and to meet this demand, the company now offers up to 33 languages for audio and subtitles across its anime library.

During the panel, Netflix debuted new teasers and key art for its upcoming anime slate, including:

Sakamoto Days - The hit action-comedy about a retired hitman turned family man is returning with weekly episodes starting July 14th. Season one charted in 54 countries and remained in the Global Top 10 for ten weeks.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 - The sequel to the 2022 breakout hit by Studio Trigger was formally showcased with a first teaser. Set again in CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 universe, the new season features a standalone revenge story with returning staff.

My Melody & Kuromi - Arriving July 24th, this stop-motion adventure will bring Sanrio’s iconic kawaii mascots into a dramatic fantasy tale as they fight to save Mariland from a new threat.

Netflix also confirmed that Record of Ragnarok III, Beastars Final Season, and The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity are on the way, rounding out a diverse lineup that spans genres and demographics.

The streamer highlighted that anime has become a global content powerhouse, resonating with audiences from Japan to France, Argentina to the U.S. Anime’s growth isn’t just limited to shonen action either hits in 2024 and 2025 have included genres like:

Action: Jujutsu Kaisen, Spy x Family

Sci-Fi: Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance

Fantasy: Delicious in Dungeon

Romance & Slice of Life: My Happy Marriage, Pokémon Concierge

This genre variety has helped reduce the barrier of entry for newcomers and giving them more options to enjoy, bringing anime even further into the mainstream entertainment landscape.

Netflix’s investment in anime continues to deepen, and the platform is positioning itself as the go-to destination for both global hits and niche gems. With the anime boom showing no signs of slowing, this could be just the beginning. How big will it grow to be? No one can say for certain.

