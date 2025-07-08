CYBERPUNK: EDGERUNNERS 2 Announced Will Run On Netflix For 10 Episodes

In one of the most anticipated announcements at Anime Expo 2025, Studio Trigger confirmed that Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 is officially in production. The follow-up to the critically acclaimed anime based on CD PROJEKT RED’s Cyberpunk 2077 game will once again stream on Netflix, and feature a brand-new standalone story told across ten episodes. Check out the announcement trailer down below:

This second series will mark the directorial debut of Kai Ikarashi, who previously contributed as a storyboard artist, animation director, animator, and prop designer for the original Edgerunners. Longtime fans of the series can breathe easy, as several key creatives are returning:

Bartosz Sztybor, producer and writer for the first season and the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Madness manga, will once again oversee the story.

Ichigo Kanno, known for his work as animation director and key animator, will now serve as lead character designer.

Masahiko Otsuka, one of the first season’s scriptwriters, returns to pen the screenplay for this new arc.

A poster drawn by Kanno was also revealed at the panel, further teasing the style and tone of the new season.

❓When the world is blinded by spectacle, what extremes do you have to go to make your story matter? 👀… pic.twitter.com/jTMA89N1zK — Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (@edgerunners) July 4, 2025

According to the official description, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 will not follow David, Lucy, or any characters from the original season. Instead, it will be a standalone tale of revenge and redemption, set once again in the chaotic and neon-drenched world of Cyberpunk 2077.

This suggests a darker and possibly more existential tone than the original, aligning with the gritty themes of corporate dystopia, human augmentation, and emotional decay that define the Cyberpunk universe.

The first Edgerunners anime debuted in September 2022 to universal acclaim, quickly becoming a hit on Netflix and triggering a resurgence of interest in the Cyberpunk 2077 video game. Its raw emotion, explosive animation, and tragic story helped it stand out in a crowded anime landscape, earning awards and a cult following.

Now, Edgerunners 2 is poised to build on that success while forging its own path. Studio Trigger’s unique visual storytelling and punk-infused creativity seem ready to return in full force.

Fans will also be able to collect the series physically. A complete Blu-ray Disc box set of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners will be released by Aniplex of America in North America on October 28th, 2025. Home video versions for Europe, Australia, and New Zealand are being handled by Anime Limited, Plaion Pictures, and Sugoi Co respectively.

Additionally, the prequel manga Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Madness written by Sztybor and illustrated by Asano (BNA: Brand New Animal) continues to expand the lore and is available in seven languages. Dark Horse is publishing the English print version.

With Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, Studio Trigger and CD PROJEKT RED are proving that Night City still has stories worth telling stories drenched in violence, sorrow, and beauty. Fans eager for more high-octane, emotionally charged cyberpunk storytelling won’t have to wait much longer. Stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more details as they come.