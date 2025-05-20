BERSERK Chapter 381 Will Be Released In June's Issue Of Young Animal

The last new chapter of the Berserk manga was Chapter 380- "Shadows Die Twice, "released in Young Animal #5, published in Japan on February 28, 2025. Young Animal is a Japanese seinen manga magazine released by Hakusensha. Released twice a month, new editions typically hit shelves on the second and fourth Fridays, delivering a steady stream of mature-themed manga to its readership.

Ever since the unexpected, tragic passing of the manga's creator in 2021, Kentaro Miura, the manga has suffered numerous starts and stops. The last chapter released by Miura was Chapter 364- "Teardrop of Morning Dew" in September 2021.

Nevertheless, Miura's life work is continued on thanks to the notes that he left behind and the work of his friends and assistants at Studio Gaga, led by Kouji Mori.

The most recent update on the series came in March, with the release of Volume 42. Within its pages, Mori, who serves as the series' writer, had a special excerpt, explaining, "Thank you very much for picking up Berserk Volume 42. From here on, it will be Berserk without Miura. Naturally, it's going to be imperfect. I'm sure there are those who will find that hard to accept. I myself feel that same way."

He added, "As a manga artist and as a fan, no one is more of a Miura fundamentalist or admirer than I am. But as the one who was closest to him, and as a good friend, I can't simply neglect the story he was trying to complete. I ask that you please pardon me for that."

Now, we have a report that the manga will finally resume in the June 13th issue of Young Animal, with the release of Berserk Chapter 381.

"Berserk" by Kentarou Miura, Studio Gaga, Kouji Mori will publish a new chapter in the upcoming Young Animal issue 12/2025 out June 13, 2025! pic.twitter.com/S2vfJ7ymEC — Manga Mogura RE (Anime & Manga News) (@MangaMoguraRE) May 20, 2025

Berserk is set within a bleak, medieval European-esque fantasy landscape, where a tale of ultimate betrayal and burning retribution unfurls. Manga readers follow Guts, a warrior tempered by countless conflicts, and Griffith, the captivating leader of the Band of the Hawk. Their intertwined destinies unravel spectacularly when Griffith commits an act of unspeakable treachery.

This profound betrayal doesn't just sever their ties, it binds them forever as Guts sets out on an unyielding, grim journey for vengeance, a path paved with blood and driven by the ghosts of his shattered past.

Miura began Berserk in August 25, 1989, and today, there are over 60 million volumes in circulation.