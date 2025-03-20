New BERSERK Writer Warns Fans Manga Continuation Will Be "Imperfect"

Berserk is one of the best-selling manga of all time, with over 60 million copies in circulation. But in early September, series writer and illustrator Kentaro Miura passed away, putting the future of the dark fantasy in jeopardy.

Ultimately, manga artist Kouji Mori, a close childhood friend of Miura, decided to continue the series, writing episodes based on plans and thoughts that were relayed to him by Miura himself. At the time, Mori said, "I will not write episodes that I don't remember clearly. I will only write lines and stories that Miura described to me."

Mori has now offered another statement on the future of the Berserk series. In the English translation of the recently released Volume 42, Mori thanked readers for their continued support, but also warned them the series is going to be "imperfect."

"Thank you very much for picking up Berserk Volume 42. From here on, it will be Berserk without Miura. Naturally, it's going to be imperfect. I'm sure there are those who will find that hard to accept. I myself feel that same way."

Mori went on to say that his decision to continue the series ultimately came down to honoring his friendship with Miura.

"As a manga artist and as a fan, no one is more of a Miura fundamentalist or admirer than I am. But as the one who was closest to him, and as a good friend, I can't simply neglect the story he was trying to complete. I ask that you please pardon me for that. All the editors and everyone on the Gaga staff are working as hard as they can to live up to Berserk and Miura's legacy. Each volume that's published from here will be the embodiment of that sentiment. All of you who love Berserk, may your thoughts always be with them! And I'd love it if you'd be willing to give us your support until the very end. With sincere thanks to everyone involved with Berserk, and to everyone who loves it, Kouji Mori."

Berserk is set in a dark fantasy world inspired by medieval Europe and follows Guts, a lone swordsman on a journey seeking revenge on Griffith, the leader of a mercenary band who betrayed him and sacrificed his comrades to become a powerful demonic being. The manga is one of the most popular in America with Berserk Deluxe Volume 1 tracked as the best-selling volume of any manga in 2024.

Dark Horse, which publishes the English language version, describes Deluxe Volume 1:

Have you got the Guts? Kentaro Miura's Berserk has ouraged, horrified, and delighted manga and anime fanatics since 1989, creating an international legion of hardcore devotees and inspiring a plethora of TV series, feature films, and video games. And now the badass champion of adult fantasy manga is presented in an oversized 7'' x 10'' deluxe hardcover edition, nearly 700 pages amassing the first three Berserk volumes, with following volumes to come to serve up the entire series in handsome bookshelf collections. No Guts, no glory! Collects volumes 1-3.

