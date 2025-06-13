DRAGON BALL SUPER Manga Writer Toyotarou Has Japan Expo Panel Clarified

Earlier this month, the Dragon Ball community was abuzz with speculation following a seemingly ambiguous announcement regarding Toyotarou's upcoming appearance at Japan Expo Paris, Europe's premier festival celebrating Japanese culture.

Initial, conflicting translations sparked widespread debate: would the manga artist, known for his work on Dragon Ball Super, unveil an entirely new, original series, or would his panel be dedicated to his ongoing contributions to the beloved Dragon Ball Super manga?

Fans, already eager for any news concerning the continuation of the Dragon Ball Super manga, found themselves in a state of heightened anticipation. The uncertainty surrounding Toyotarou's announcement only amplified the existing curiosity about the franchise's future.

Adding another layer of complexity to this unfolding narrative is the reported challenge for control of the Dragon Ball franchise. Akio Iyoki, the former head of Shueisha's (the Dragon Ball publisher) Dragon Ball Room and the late Akira Toriyama's official spokesperson, is reportedly now challenging Shueisha.

According to Kanzenshuu, Iyoki's newly formed entity, Capsule Corporation, currently holds the intellectual property rights for the franchise's video games and anime, while Shueisha retains the rights to the manga.

This power struggle is particularly significant given Akira Toriyama's famously reclusive nature. Toriyama rarely ventured outside his home, entrusting all business matters related to his colossal creation to Iyoki. This raises crucial questions about any contractual agreements Toriyama might have made with Iyoki concerning the management and ownership of the Dragon Ball intellectual property in the event of his passing. The exact terms of these arrangements remain largely unknown, leaving the future control of the global phenomenon somewhat murky.

However, recent updates have finally brought clarity to the situation. The official description for Toyotarou's Japan Expo Paris appearance has been updated, definitively confirming that he will indeed be there to discuss Dragon Ball Super, putting to rest any rumors of a new, original work. This news will undoubtedly be a relief to many fans eagerly awaiting updates on their favorite Super Saiyan saga.

Toyator's panel is set for July 6th so it's possible that fans could finally learn when the next manga chapter for Dragon Ball Super will be released.