A BERSERK Crossover With The DIABLO Video Game Franchise Has Been Teased

A BERSERK Crossover With The DIABLO Video Game Franchise Has Been Teased

Blizzard has announced an upcoming crossover between the critically acclaimed Berskerk manga/anime franchise and the popular action RPG video game series Diablo.

News
By MattIsForReal - Apr 17, 2025 11:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Berserk

For decades, Kentaro Miura's Berserk has influenced the video game industry. The dark fantasy manga, which first debuted back in 1988, has influenced many of today's popular games, including Dark SoulsBloodborneDragon's Dogma, and Final Fantasy, to name just a few. There's even been video games based on the Berserk manga series, the most well-known being Berserk and the Band of the Hawk.

Given the franchise's ties to the gaming industry and its popularity, it should come as no surprise that Diablo, a series also revolving around demonic entities, is launching some sort of collaboration. It's unclear what the crossover will be, but both the Diablo IV and Diablo Immortal social media accounts shared a teaser trailer for it.

"You have been Branded," the Diablo Twitter/X account says alongside a 30-second animated teaser. The video doesn't reveal much but does show a bearded bald man fending off waves of demons while equipped with the sword and armor of Berserk's main protagonist Guts. This would seemingly suggest that the collaboration will involve an armor and weapon set or cosmetics inspired by the manga/anime.

The fine print at the end of the trailer mentions "optional in-game purchases" including "random items," which makes it sound like an event involving loot boxes. This more than likely applies to Diablo Immortal, the free-to-play mobile MMO action RPG that uses a "Gem Chests" system similar to loot boxes.

For Diablo IV, the collaboration will likely be themed content you'll be able to acquire through regular microtransactions with Platinum. This will likely include armor and weapons, although probably nothing that will impact actual gameplay or the power of your character. Perhaps there will also be special enemies or special quests introduced with the crossover as well.

Blizzard has shared no details about the collaboration nor did they give us a date for when we can look forward to learning more.

Diablo IV's Season 7 and Diablo Immortal's Season 8 are both expected to end on April 29th. At this point, both games will likely begin their next season which is probably when we can expect the Berserk content to arrive. 

The critically acclaimed Berserk is one of the best-selling manga of all time. It's only received a few adaptations, with the most recent coming in 2016-17. The 24-episode anime series acts as a sequel to The Gold Age trilogy of films and covers the Conviction arc as well as the first half of the Hawk of the Millennium Empire arc from the manga. You can currently stream it on Crunchyroll. 

SOLO LEVELING: ARISE Adds Hunter Seorin To Lineup, Introduces Guild Wars & More In Latest Update
Related:

SOLO LEVELING: ARISE Adds Hunter Seorin To Lineup, Introduces Guild Wars & More In Latest Update
BERSERK Manga Returning With New Chapter This Month After 6-Month Hiatus
Recommended For You:

BERSERK Manga Returning With New Chapter This Month After 6-Month Hiatus

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. AnimeMojo.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder