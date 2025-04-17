A BERSERK Crossover With The DIABLO Video Game Franchise Has Been Teased

For decades, Kentaro Miura's Berserk has influenced the video game industry. The dark fantasy manga, which first debuted back in 1988, has influenced many of today's popular games, including Dark Souls, Bloodborne, Dragon's Dogma, and Final Fantasy, to name just a few. There's even been video games based on the Berserk manga series, the most well-known being Berserk and the Band of the Hawk.

Given the franchise's ties to the gaming industry and its popularity, it should come as no surprise that Diablo, a series also revolving around demonic entities, is launching some sort of collaboration. It's unclear what the crossover will be, but both the Diablo IV and Diablo Immortal social media accounts shared a teaser trailer for it.

"You have been Branded," the Diablo Twitter/X account says alongside a 30-second animated teaser. The video doesn't reveal much but does show a bearded bald man fending off waves of demons while equipped with the sword and armor of Berserk's main protagonist Guts. This would seemingly suggest that the collaboration will involve an armor and weapon set or cosmetics inspired by the manga/anime.

Trace the path of the Black Swordsman#DiabloImmortal x #Berserk



Coming Soon pic.twitter.com/KIr91kbyeP — Diablo Immortal (@DiabloImmortal) April 17, 2025

The fine print at the end of the trailer mentions "optional in-game purchases" including "random items," which makes it sound like an event involving loot boxes. This more than likely applies to Diablo Immortal, the free-to-play mobile MMO action RPG that uses a "Gem Chests" system similar to loot boxes.

For Diablo IV, the collaboration will likely be themed content you'll be able to acquire through regular microtransactions with Platinum. This will likely include armor and weapons, although probably nothing that will impact actual gameplay or the power of your character. Perhaps there will also be special enemies or special quests introduced with the crossover as well.

Blizzard has shared no details about the collaboration nor did they give us a date for when we can look forward to learning more.

Diablo IV's Season 7 and Diablo Immortal's Season 8 are both expected to end on April 29th. At this point, both games will likely begin their next season which is probably when we can expect the Berserk content to arrive.

The critically acclaimed Berserk is one of the best-selling manga of all time. It's only received a few adaptations, with the most recent coming in 2016-17. The 24-episode anime series acts as a sequel to The Gold Age trilogy of films and covers the Conviction arc as well as the first half of the Hawk of the Millennium Empire arc from the manga. You can currently stream it on Crunchyroll.