BERSERK's Collaboration With DIABLO Kicks Off Next Month

The dark fantasy worlds of Diablo and Berserk are about to collide in a new collaboration event that will see elements of the beloved manga crossover into that of the popular video game franchise. The previously teased Berserk crossover will come to both Diablo IV (a first for the game) as well as the mobile spin-off Diablo Immortal.

The Berserk Reliquary event in Diablo IV will begin on May 6th at 10 a.m. PT and will run until June 3rd at 10 a.m. PT. During this event, players can earn Behelits from elite demon enemies they slay and then exchange them in the Berserk Reliquary for themed cosmetics. Items such as Hawks Destiny Back trophy, Skull Knight’s Heraldry Mount Armor, and the Brand of Sacrifice Marking can all be unlocked with Behelits.

The in-game item shop will also offer specially designed armor inspired by the manga/anime. The Berserker Armor (Barbarian), Skull Knight (Necromancer), The Struggler (Rogue), and more will all be available alongside limited-time shop bundles featuring mounts, pets, and trophies. These armor items and cosmetic bundles will be available until June 5th at noon PT.

Blizzard's free to play mobile MMO action RPG Diablo Immortal is also hosting a Berserk collaboration. The Struggler's Path event will run for the entirety of May and will feature a special boss fight against Nosferatu Zodd, a wave-based event, new loot, and free log-in rewards.

Do you have what it takes to defeat the immortal legendary warrior Nosferatu Zodd? Test your mettle in this special fight, or take on an even greater challenge with the Crimson Behelit Legendary Gem which will unlock an even more powerful version of Zodd.

There's also the Survivor's Bane Event, which brings the infamous Eclipse to life. During this event, you'll enter the Eclipse and fight off waves of monsters.

The Eclipse is an apocalyptic event within Berserk, where the Band of the Hawk was sacrificed by their former leader to exalt him to member of the Godhand. Within the Eclipse, these doomed warriors were teleported to a hellscape, mercilessly slaughtered after being marked with the Brand of Sacrifice. While Survivor’s Bane is active during the Struggler’s Path event, you'll be able to fight within the Eclipse itself. Every other minute, you’ll experience the full Eclipse for 60 seconds. Rally as though you are side by side with the Band of the Hawk, fighting for your life despite the brand of Sacrifice freshly etched upon you.

Of course, there is new loot to earn, including the Crimson Behelit Gem, the Broken Band's Armament, Berserk-themed weapon skins, and Golem Familiars. Even simply logging into the game during the Struggler's Path event will get you free cosmetics, crests, and class-specific weapons.

Written and illustrated by Kentaro Miura, Berserk is a Japanese manga series set in a dark fantasy world. The story focuses on Guts, a lone swordsman, and Griffith, the leader of the mercenary group "Band of the Hawk." The series primarily follows Guts' journey as he seeks revenge on Griffith, who betrayed him.