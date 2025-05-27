5 CENTIMETERS PER SECOND Live-Action Movie Reveals October Release Date

A new teaser image has surfaced on X/Twitter from the upcoming live-action version of Makoto Shinkai's 5 Centimeters Per Second.

5 Centimeters Per Second (Japanese: Byōsoku Go Senchimētoru) was originally a 2007 Japanese animated drama written, directed, and produced by Makoto Shinkai. Widely praised by critics, it's often regarded by anime fans as Shinkai’s most emotionally resonant work; a quiet, melancholic meditation on love, distance, and the passage of time.

Told through three interconnected chapters, the film traces the life of Takaki Tono as he navigates the complexities of growing up and growing apart. At its heart is Takaki’s relationship with his childhood friend Akari Shinohara, a bond tested and ultimately frayed by time and separation. Each segment captures a different stage in Takaki’s journey, exploring how memory and longing shape his emotional world.

The film reflects on how lingering attachments to the past can cloud the present, portraying the struggle of letting go of idealized love. Time, in Shinkai’s vision, is both a thief and a teacher, subtly eroding connections while shaping who we become.

The title refers to the speed at which cherry blossom petals fal, a delicate metaphor for the gentle, inevitable drift between people once deeply connected. It's a poignant reminder that not all love stories are meant to last, but their beauty endures in the space between moments.

Though 5 Centimeters Per Second often sits in the shadow of Makoto Shinkai’s more commercially prominent films like Your Name, Weathering With You, and Suzume, it remains a deeply affecting and artistically rich entry in his body of work. Subtle and introspective, it trades spectacle for emotional precision

A live-action adaptation is officially on the way, and a recent social media post has confirmed its theatrical release is set for October 10th.

The film is directed by Yoshiyuki Okuyama, working from a screenplay by Fumiko Suzuki, and produced by the studio Spoon. Distribution is being handled by Toho. Leading the cast is actor Hokuto Matsumura, who takes on the role of Takaki Tono.