DEMON SLAYER: INFINITY CASTLE ARC Won't Hit Streaming Platforms Until 2026

Crunchyroll exec Mitchel Berger has revealed that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc will not come to streaming services until next year.

By MattThomas - Oct 04, 2025 07:10 AM EST
Since debuting in theaters in July, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc has become a blockbuster success. The film, which kicks off a planned trilogy of movies adapting the climactic final chapter of Koyoharu Gotouge's manga, has broken countless box office records while on its way to becoming the highest-grossing Japanese film ever.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc has only been available in North American theaters since September 12th, but the film has already crossed the $100 million mark in the United States. Its roughly $70 million opening was the biggest ever for an anime film in North America, breaking the 26-year record for biggest U.S. opening for an anime film.

Suffice to say,  Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc has had an incredible box office run so far. And while the numbers will likely wane, there are no plans for it to hit streaming services anytime soon.

Speaking to Popverse, Mitchel Berger, Executive Vice President, Global Commerce, revealed that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc will not be released on streaming services in 2025. Berger, who oversees theatrical releases at Crunchyroll, confirmed that the only way to see the film this year will be in theaters.

“Go see [Demon Slayer Infinity Castle] in the theater because the theater is the only place you’re going to be able to see this film in 2025," Berger said. "If you want to see it, go see it in the theater because that’s the only place it’s going to be available.”

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc is already the highest-grossing anime movie of all time, surpassing Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, but it sounds like there's still hope for it to squeeze a little more from the box office. 

Crunchyroll, one of the premiere anime streaming services, figures to be the home of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc once it does hit streaming platforms; although, no official announcement has been made. However, Crunchyroll is already home to the full Demon Slayer anime series, including the TV specials and movies. With confirmation that we will now have to wait until next year to stream Infinity Castle Arc, there's speculation that it may arrive on streaming in January or February 2026.

As for the next two films in the trilogy, Crunchyroll has also revealed that the release dates for Part 2 and Part 3 have still not yet been decided.

"We’re still in the midst of the first one’s release, so all I can say for now is that we’re working closely with our partners to make sure the next two movies are going to be just as amazing — if not better," said Crunchyroll president Rahul Purini.

