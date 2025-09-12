DEMON SLAYER: INFINITY CASTLE ARC Debuts In North American Theaters With Near-Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Today marks the North American release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Part One, the first of a planned trilogy of films that adapts the climactic final chapters of Koyoharu Gotouge's beloved manga. Touted as the must-see anime film of the year, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc has officially been rated "Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes.

With 31 reviews counted as of this writing, the movie currently sits at a near-perfect 97%, even higher than when the site debuted the score.

The first few reviews that came in last week praised Infinity Castle for its gorgeous visuals and jaw-dropping animation sequences. But there was some criticism of the film's pacing, specifically its episodic structure and use of flashback sequences for storytelling.

"As the final story in the somewhat episodic film, it's a great finale that ends Infinity Castle on a strong note. That said, the structure of Infinity Castle is a little lacking when considered as a feature," said Collider's Jeff Ewing.

IndieWire's David Opie added, "From intricate backgrounds to propulsive fight choreography, everything is vividly rendered to perfection. Infinity Castle really looks like it belongs on the big screen. The problem is that it feels like it belongs on the small screen in some key aspects."

Of the 31 reviews, only one critic rated the film "rotten," Bloody Disgusting's Daniel Kurland, who wrote: "There’s lots to enjoy in Infinity Castle. Unfortunately, Infinity Castle’s biggest problem is that it barely feels like a movie and it’s emblematic of all the issues that plague overstuffed, underwhelming franchise finales."

General audiences have also come away from the movie impressed with what they saw. According to verified theatergoers who have seen the film, Infinity Castle Arc is "Verified Hot" on the Popcornmeter.

Celebrating the film's release in North American theaters, the official Demon Slayer social accounts have shared a brand new teaser trailer.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Arc is directed by Haruo Sotozaki at anime studio Ufotable. Akira Matsushima is the Chief Animation Director and Character Designer and music is by Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina. Based on the official manga story written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge, the synopsis reads:

Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades – Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village. As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc has so far earned nearly $280 million from international markets, including around $215 million in Japan. It recently overtook Spirited Away to become the second-highest-grossing film ever there, trailing only behind Demon Slayer: Mugen Train. Will the movie find similar record-breaking success in the United States and Canada? Do you plan on watching it in theaters?