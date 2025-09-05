DEMON SLAYER: INFINITY CASTLE ARC Reviews Are In: Praised As Visual Triumph, Though Not Without Flaws

Demon Slayer: Kiemtsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Part 1 has crushed the box office in Japan, and now that its North American debut is just around the corner, critics here are finally sharing their first impressions.

Early impressions from Japan were overwhelmingly positive, with many fans hailing the Infinity Castle Arc as Ufotable’s finest work to date. The film drew acclaim for its breathtaking animation and heightened emotional stakes. Local reviews echo much of that praise, though some remain unconvinced that it represents the series’ best installment.

IGN scored the film just a 6/10, criticizing its "horrendous pacing." The publication notes that the "overuse of flashbacks undermine the story's pacing."

The latter half of the film centers on Akaza’s battle with Tanjiro and Giyu, delving deeper into his past through emotional flashbacks. While these sequences reportedly moved many audience members to tears, not everyone has been convinced of their overall impact.

Screen International's Elizabeth Kerr also felt that "the episodic structure occasionally disrupts the pacing in what is already an overlong runtime." Nevertheless, she notes that the "narrative's emotional beats land."

Uneven pacing aside, many of the reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, of which there are only six as of this writing, praise the film's visuals and battle sequences.

GamesRadar's Bradley Russel claims that Infinity Castle surpasses the quality of the record-breaking Mugen Train, writing:

Infinity Castle storms past Mugen Train to become the series' gold standard – all thanks to another animation masterclass by Ufotable and a gripping, peril-filled story simmering with personal resentment and touching backstories.

DarkSkyLady Reviews also adds:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is a stellar first entry for the trio of films, building excitement for what’s to come and anxiety for who might not survive. The animation is astounding, capturing a world of wonder and demons.

As the North American release of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc approaches, more reviews are expected to surface, offering a clearer picture of what audiences can anticipate from what many are calling this year’s standout anime film.

The Straits Times' Whang Yee Ling urges American audiences to "believe the fanboys," writing: "Japan's cinematic event of the year is top-tier animation, spectacular yet intimate."

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc Part One is the first of a planned trilogy of movies that adapt the final chapters of Koyoharu Gotouge's manga.

Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades – Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village. As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chaper 1 is slated to officialy open in theaters across North America on September 12th. However, a special early screening event will be held in the United States on September 9th exclusively for Crunchyroll Mega and Ultimate fan subscribers.