DEMON SLAYER: INFINITY CASTLE ARC Part 2 And 3 Release Dates Still Undecided

With more than $555 million at the global box office, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc Part 1 currently stands as the highest-grossing anime film ever. The first installment in a planned trilogy adapting the climactic final arc of Koyoharu Gotouge’s hit manga, Part 1 has delivered a phenomenal opening for the series, both commercially and critically.

Record-breaking box office numbers aside, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc Part 1 sits at a near-perfect 98% on Rotten Tomatoes. "Storming the big screen with Demon Slayer's most polished presentation yet, Infinity Castle is a stirring beginning to this franchise's bloody climax," the critics consensus reads. And fans seem to agree equally s well with a 98% on the Popcornmeter.

Although Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc Part 1 is still in the midst of its run, fans are understandably eager for the next installment of the series to release. Although earlier reports claimed that Part 2 would be released in 2027 and Part 3 in 2029, Crunchyroll president Rahul Purini told The Hollywood Reporter that release dates for these future sequels have not yet been decided.

Well, we’ve announced that it will be a trilogy of movies, but our partners at Aniplex and Ufotable haven’t decided on dates yet," Purini said. "But look, there’s definitely urgency for all of us to bring more Demon Slayer to fans as soon as we can — because we know the urgency is there among the fan base."

When asked if the blockbuster success of this first movie means going even bigger with the budget and spectacle of the next two films, Purini responded: "We’re still in the midst of the first one’s release, so all I can say for now is that we’re working closely with our partners to make sure the next two movies are going to be just as amazing — if not better."

While some viewers have criticized the pacing of Infinity Castle Arc Part 1, the animation and visuals have been widely praised as some of Ufotable’s best work to date, earning acclaim for the fight sequences, creature designs, and overall cinematic presentation.

Beyond the wait for the next two movies in the trilogy, the next big question is when we can expect Infinity Castle Arc to begin streaming, and where it will call home. Crunchyroll currently offers the entire Demon Slayer anime, including all episodes of the TV anime plus the Mugen Train movie and the two theatrical compilation films. But Crunchyroll is facing stiffer competition in the anime space from the likes of Netflix, Disney/Hulu, and Amazon. Despite Crunchyroll being considered the flagship anime streaming service, it's unclear if it will have exclusive streaming rights to Infinity Castle.

"We always love to give our members something unique, so we’d absolutely want to have that conversation with our partners," Purini said. "But it’s up to Ufotable, Aniplex and the production committee to make the right decision in terms of what’s best for the brand and the IP."

For now, fans can still experience the blockbuster film on the big screen. Have you watched Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc in theaters yet?