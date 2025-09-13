DEMON SLAYER: INFINITY CASTLE Movie On Track For Gargantuan $60-$80 Million Domestic Debut

If you were growing tired of the trend of popular anime having their seasons interrupted by incontinuity movies, you'll likely view the massive box office success of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle as a very disappointing development.

But for those that just want to see the anime industry thrive and prosper, the news that the third Demon Slayer movie is breaking several box office records is likely welcome news.

The first installment in a planned trilogy, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle, grossed over $30 million at the North American box office on Friday and is poised for a $60-$80 million domestic opening weekend. This will be on top of what the film has already grossed from several international territories that saw Infinity Castle released prior to North America.

With these numbers, Infinity Castle becomes:

the biggest opening one-day gross for a foreign-language film, beating the $19.4 million grossed by Infinity Train

the biggest opening one-day gross for an R-rated animated film, beating Infinity Train and the $16 million earned by Sausage Party

biggest opening day of the year for ANY animated film, surpassing the $10 million earned by Dogman

depending on where the final box office gross numbers come in at, there's a chance the film could slide into the Top 10 domestic releases of the year and surpass the $74.3 million earned by Thunderbolts*

However, based on the anime's momentum, the film will likely only hold on to these records until Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 is released in theaters, which is currently rumored to have a 2027 release date.

If you're new to the Demon Slayer fandom and want to catch up on the series before watching Infinity Castle Part 1 at the theater, here is the viewing order:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Season 1) Demon Slayer: Mugen Train (Movie) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Entertainment District Arc (Season 2) NOTE : the first half of this season retells the events of the Mugen Train movie Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village Movie NOTE : this is a compilation movie of the last 2 episodes of season 2 and the first 3 episodes of season 3 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Swordsmith Village Arc (Season 3) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To the Hashira Training Movie NOTE : this is a compilation movie that compiles and expands on the final episode of season 3 and the first episode of season 4 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -Hashira Training Arc (Season 4) Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie Part One Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie Part Two - forthcoming Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie Part Three - forthcoming

Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon.

While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village.

As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji.

The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.