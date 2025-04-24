New GUNDAM Manga Series Titled GUNDAM EIGHT Is Coming Soon

New GUNDAM Manga Series Titled GUNDAM EIGHT Is Coming Soon

Mobile Suit Gundam Eight, a new manga set in an alternative Gundam universe, has been announced for Gundam Ace. Created by Hajime Kamoshida and Shuei Takagi, the series marks a fresh start for fans.

News
By GBest - Apr 24, 2025 02:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Gundam

The June 2025 issue of Kadokawa's Gundam Ace magazine has officially revealed the launch of a brand-new manga entry in the iconic Mobile Suit Gundam franchise. Titled Mobile Suit Gundam Eight (Japanese: Kidō Senshi Gundam Eight), the upcoming series is described as an alternative universe story that introduces a new generation of Gundam and a fresh world setting.

Here is a look at the official X (formerly known as Twitter) announcement for the Mobile Suit Gundam Eight manga series:

The manga will be created by Hajime Kamoshida, best known for his work on Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans as a scriptwriter and the spinoff manga Tekketsu no Orphans Gekkō, as well as for writing the popular Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai series. The artwork will be handled by Shuei Takagi, recognized for his recent Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation Code Fairy manga adaptation.

While the manga was originally announced as part of Gundam Ace magazine’s 20th anniversary project back in September 2021, fans have been waiting nearly four years for concrete details. At the time, the magazine only teased that it would be “coming soon,” noting that the new work would resemble Gundam 00 in tone and direction, while also exploring a completely different world from Gundam: The Origin and Gundam UC.

Now officially titled and confirmed for serialization, Mobile Suit Gundam Eight is expected to expand on the alternative universe legacy of the Gundam series. The creators’ involvement hints at a potentially grounded, character-driven narrative with deep political and emotional themes. Which gives nods to both Kamoshida’s and Takagi’s past work.

Kamoshida’s previous manga, Mobile Suit Gundam: Tekketsu no Orphans Gekkō, ran in Gundam Ace from October 2015 to March 2018, and received praise for its rich exploration of side characters and expansion of the Iron-Blooded Orphans lore. Takagi, meanwhile, most recently concluded Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation Code Fairy in May 2024. That series, based on the video game of the same name, began in December 2021 and ran concurrently with the episodic game volumes released through the end of 2021.

While no release date for Mobile Suit Gundam Eight was provided in the June issue, anticipation is high among Gundam fans for this new chapter in the franchise, especially given its high-profile creative team and alternative timeline approach.

Stay tuned for further details and previews in upcoming issues of Gundam Ace and related announcements from Kadokawa.

Will you be reading the manga when it comes out? As always, Stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more manga and anime related news!

New Manga Adaptation Of THE IRREGULAR AT MAGIC HIGHSCHOOL Arrives Next Month
Related:

New Manga Adaptation Of THE IRREGULAR AT MAGIC HIGHSCHOOL Arrives Next Month
MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM: THE ORIGIN Deluxe Edition Of Best-Selling Manga Releasing This Fall
Recommended For You:

MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM: THE ORIGIN Deluxe Edition Of Best-Selling Manga Releasing This Fall

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. AnimeMojo.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder