New GUNDAM Manga Series Titled GUNDAM EIGHT Is Coming Soon

The June 2025 issue of Kadokawa's Gundam Ace magazine has officially revealed the launch of a brand-new manga entry in the iconic Mobile Suit Gundam franchise. Titled Mobile Suit Gundam Eight (Japanese: Kidō Senshi Gundam Eight), the upcoming series is described as an alternative universe story that introduces a new generation of Gundam and a fresh world setting.

Here is a look at the official X (formerly known as Twitter) announcement for the Mobile Suit Gundam Eight manga series:

The manga will be created by Hajime Kamoshida, best known for his work on Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans as a scriptwriter and the spinoff manga Tekketsu no Orphans Gekkō, as well as for writing the popular Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai series. The artwork will be handled by Shuei Takagi, recognized for his recent Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation Code Fairy manga adaptation.

While the manga was originally announced as part of Gundam Ace magazine’s 20th anniversary project back in September 2021, fans have been waiting nearly four years for concrete details. At the time, the magazine only teased that it would be “coming soon,” noting that the new work would resemble Gundam 00 in tone and direction, while also exploring a completely different world from Gundam: The Origin and Gundam UC.

Now officially titled and confirmed for serialization, Mobile Suit Gundam Eight is expected to expand on the alternative universe legacy of the Gundam series. The creators’ involvement hints at a potentially grounded, character-driven narrative with deep political and emotional themes. Which gives nods to both Kamoshida’s and Takagi’s past work.

Kamoshida’s previous manga, Mobile Suit Gundam: Tekketsu no Orphans Gekkō, ran in Gundam Ace from October 2015 to March 2018, and received praise for its rich exploration of side characters and expansion of the Iron-Blooded Orphans lore. Takagi, meanwhile, most recently concluded Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation Code Fairy in May 2024. That series, based on the video game of the same name, began in December 2021 and ran concurrently with the episodic game volumes released through the end of 2021.

While no release date for Mobile Suit Gundam Eight was provided in the June issue, anticipation is high among Gundam fans for this new chapter in the franchise, especially given its high-profile creative team and alternative timeline approach.

Stay tuned for further details and previews in upcoming issues of Gundam Ace and related announcements from Kadokawa.

Will you be reading the manga when it comes out? As always, Stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more manga and anime related news!