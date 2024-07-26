Netflix's PRETTY GUARDIAN SAILOR MOON COSMOS THE MOVIE Trailer Teases The End Of The Anime Series

Every good thing must come to an end, unfortunately, and for the iconic Sailor Moon Cyrstal anime series, the end is in August. The beloved anime series is set to conclude with the debut of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie on Netflix next month.

The two-part film series was already released in Japan last year but fans worldwide have been waiting for its global release. On August 22nd, we will finally get to experience the thrilling conclusion in this epic two-part movie series that adapts the Shadow Galactica Arc. Directed by Tomoya Takahashi and written by Kazuyuki Fudeyasu, the animated action fantasy film showcases the "Final Battle" from the original manga series by Naoko Takeuchi.

"Sailor Moon must stand up and fight once again when a new enemy called Shadow Galactica, an organization bent on destroying everything and ruling the universe, begins eliminating her friends one by one," the synopsis reads. "Her task requires her to persevere when solitude threatens to overwhelm her. Will she be able to protect those she loves? What awaits her beyond the battle? Sailor Moon fights on despite the pressure of her self-imposed mission as the final chapter of the Sailor Guardians begins."

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie is a direct sequel to the 2021 two-part film, Sailor Moon Eternal, which was released in early 2021 in Japan and worldwide on Netflix in June 2021.

Both Part One And Two of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie will hit Netflix on August 22nd, so we thankfully won't have to wait to see how it all ends. The films serve as the "fifth and final season" in the Sailor Moon Crystal anime series. While there is still potential for future stories to be told, as of this writing, there are no reported Sailor Moon anime adaptations in the works.

So for now, this marks the end of the anime series and franchise. Of course, given the Sailor Scouts' popularity, it feels like only a matter of time before a new anime adaptation gets announced. In the meantime, fans can catch up with the Sailor Moon Cyrstal anime series, which can be streamed in its entirety over on Crunchyroll. The synopsis reads: