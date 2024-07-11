Megan Thee Stallion's SAILOR MOON Cosplay And Dance Are Going Viral

Megan Thee Stallion has been winning hearts and minds of anime fans this year, starting with her cosplay of "Thee Hot Girl of Anime" Kagome back in March. She followed that up with cosplay of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean's Jolyne Cujoh that same month. Last month Megan Thee Stallion's third studio album "Megan," dropped and the anime world has been obsessed with one track in particular "Otaku Hot Girl" which is packed with anime references and also features a sample from the official Jujutsu Kaisen soundtrack and is narrated by Adam McArthur, the English voice actor for Yuji Itadori.

The artist is going viral again on TikTok thanks to a completely different track on the album, "Mamushi," which sees Stallion rap some of the lyrics in Japanese. The song has been a big hit with anime fans, and her Sailor Moon cosplay and dance has taken it to another level, with the dance going viral and taking on a life of its own.

About Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion, born Megan Jovon Ruth Pete on February 15, 1995, has achieved great success in the music industry. Originally from Houston, Texas, she has become a significant figure in contemporary rap. She gained initial attention through her engaging freestyle videos on platforms like Instagram.

Some of Megan Thee Stallion's key accomplishments include:

Megan's journey hasn't been without challenges. In July 2020, she survived a shooting incident in Los Angeles, where she was shot in the foot by Canadian rapper Tory Lanez. This event influenced her debut album, "Good News."

About The Sailor Moon Anime

Sailor Moon is a Japanese manga and anime series created by Naoko Takeuchi. The story follows Usagi Tsukino, who becomes Sailor Moon with the help of a magical brooch to save Earth from evil forces. She leads a group of comrades known as the Sailor Soldiers to protect the Solar System from destruction. The series has been adapted into a manga, anime series, feature films, and a live-action adaptation.

The manga was first serialized in Nakayoshi magazine in 1991. It was compiled into 18 volumes and later reorganized into 52 chapters. The manga has sold over 46 million copies worldwide.

The anime, produced by Toe Animation, first aired in Japan in 1992. It has become an iconic series that follows the manga rather closely.

Sailor Moon is currently streaming on Hulu, Crunchyroll, and Netflix.