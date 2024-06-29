Megan Thee Stallion's "Otaku Hot Girl" Is Packed With Anime References And Samples JUJUTSU KAISEN

Megan Thee Stallion's third studio album "Megan," dropped this week and the anime world is obsessed with one track in particular. The new song "Otaku Hot Girl," is not only packed with anime references but features a sample from the official Jujutsu Kaisen soundtrack as well as a narrated intro by Adam McArthur, the English voice actor for Yuji Itadori.

The track begins with an opening introduction narrated by McArthur, who voices Yuji Itadori in the English dub of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime series. "I like a tall woman with a nice big ass, just saying," McArthur says in a voice similar to Itadori. "Like Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion."

In the official English dub of Jujutsu Kaisen, a character asks Itadori who is type is, to which he responds: "A tall woman with a nice big ass. Just saying, Jennifer Lawrence."

The line became an instant viral moment within the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom with many fans hypothesizing that Itadori would have a crush on Megan as she's not only his type but also a big anime fan.

In 2021, McArthur added to the fan theory by sharing a clip on Twitter/X in which he replaced the name Jennifer Lawrence with Megan Thee Stallion.

Fans have also noticed that the intro samples the commercial bumpers from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2.

ALSO I JUST REALIZED... THE MUSIC MEGAN SAMPLED FOR OTAKU HOT GIRL ARE THE COMMERCIAL BUMPERS/EYE CATCHERS FOR JJK SEASON 2 https://t.co/4QS8JELnUh pic.twitter.com/mHDDSGKGPL — jae 💕 ceo of mista #sukashimo founder (@lesbianmista) June 28, 2024

Elsewhere in the song, Megan Thee Stallion references Satoru Gojo, also from Jujutsu Kaisen. "Can't touch me like Goju," the lyric reads, referencing the character's immense powers. There are also references to Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuka Uchiha from Naruto.

You can listen to the full "Otaku Hot Girl" audio track below:

In a recent Instagram live, Megan Thee Stallion revealed that she had to re-record the track a few days prior to the album's release because she didn't get clearance to use the characters' names in her song. "I really hope y’all think this s*** sound fire because I had to jump through 8 million hoops to get this s***," she said.

"Otaku Hot Girl," isn't the only track on her newest album to reference anime. In the track "Boa," there are numerous references to anime and gaming, including the title itself which references Boa Hancock from One Piece.

Jujutsu Kaisen is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Gege Akutami. It was adapted into an anime series by MAPPA. The series wrapped its second season earlier this year when it was announced that a sequel covering the "Culling Game" arc is also on the way. Fans can watch all episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen on Crunchyroll with subs and dubs available.