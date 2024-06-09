PRETTY GUARDIAN SAILOR MOON COSMOS THE MOVIE Lands August Release Date On Netflix

The final chapter of the Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon series will arrive on Netflix in August with the debut of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie.

News
By MattIsForReal - Jun 09, 2024 09:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Sailor Moon

Last week, Netflix released its schedule of upcoming animated movies and shows. The list included traditional animation, CG animation, and anime. 

From Tokyo Override and Leviathan to Terminator Zero and Ultraman: Rising, there's plenty for anime fans to look forward to on the streaming service in 2024 and beyond. One project set to arrive in just a few short weeks is Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie.

This two-part animated action fantasy film — directed by Tomoya Takahashi and written by Kazuyuki Fudeyasu — adapts the "Final Battle" of Shadow Galactica arc from the original manga series by Naoko Takeuchi. This was previously adapted in Sailor Moon Sailor Stars, the fifth and final season of the original Sailor Moon anime series.

"Sailor Moon must stand up and fight once again when a new enemy called Shadow Galactica, an organization bent on destroying everything and ruling the universe, begins eliminating her friends one by one," reads the official Netflix synopsis. "Her task requires her to persevere when solitude threatens to overwhelm her. Will she be able to protect those she loves? What awaits her beyond the battle? Sailor Moon fights on despite the pressure of her self-imposed mission as the final chapter of the beautiful and strong Sailor Guardians begins."

Cosmos is a direct sequel to the 2021 two-part film, Sailor Moon Eternal, which was released in early 2021 in Japan and worldwide on Netflix in June 2021. It also serves as the fifth and final season in the Sailor Moon Crystal anime series, which can actually be streamed on Crunchyroll. The description for the series reads:

Based on Naoko Takeuchi’s legendary manga series, Sailor Moon Crystal retells the story of Sailor Moon as she searches for her fellow Sailor Guardians and the Legendary Silver Crystal to stop the dark forces of Queen Beryl.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie was directed by Tomoya Takahashi and written by Kazuyuki Fudeyasu with Naoko Takeuchi serving as a chief supervisor. It was co-produced by Toei Animation and Studio Deen.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie released as a two-part film in Japan in June 2023. The first film arrived on June 9th, while the second came later in the month on June 30. The film stars  Kotono Mitsuishi as the voice of Sailor Moon and Chibi-Chibi alongside Kenji Nojima, Misato Fukuen, Hisako Kanemoto, Rina Satō, Ami Koshimizu, Shizuka Itō, Junko Minagawa, Sayaka Ohara, Ai Maeda, Yukiyo Fujii, Nana Mizuki, Marina Inoue, Saori Hayami, Ayane Sakura, and Megumi Hayashibara. 

