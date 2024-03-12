JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: STONE OCEAN Sees Rapper Megan Thee Stallion Cosplay Jolyne Cujoh

What do Inuyasha and Jojo's Bizarre Adventure have in common? Well, award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion seems to have a special place in her heart for both. We recently reported that Megan has high praise for Inuyasha as she claimes Kagume is "thee hot girl of anime" but her real love appears to be Jojo's Bizarre Adventure after two declarations of fan love to the public.

First off, Stallion showed up to present an award at the Crunchyroll Awards (which went to Jujutsu Kaisen) and she was dressed in regalia paying tribute to Jojo's Bizarre Adventure. Now the superstar has taken to social media to show off her latest cosplay outfit resembling the character of Jolyne Cujoh.

While we certainly approve of this look on Stallion, we want to know your take, so check out the outfit in the photoshoot pictures below for your thoughts.

Hot girl Cujoh 🔥💚 pic.twitter.com/ELJdtXqNst — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) March 10, 2024

With a Bachelor of Science Degree in Health Administration from Texas Southern University, Megan is no dummy. She also has shared her love for anime for years so it's likely that her taste is indicative of great entertainment, and such is the case with Jojo's Bizarre Adventure.

Following her appearance at the 2024 Crunchyroll Awards, Megan Thee Stallion has been in Tokyo, Japan since. She previously went to a location inspired by the hit anime Jojo's Bizarre Adventure before sharing these latest cosplay photographs. Even before this photoshoot the rapper expressed her love for the show with a cosplay for Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, showing off her version of the character Bruno.

Have you seen Jojo's Bizarre Adventure? How about Netflix's Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean? If you haven't checked it out you can take a peek at the trailer for the film below then tune into the title on your streaming service as soon as today.

When Jolyne Cujoh and her boyfriend get in an accident while out on a drive, she is framed for the crime and sentenced to 15 years in prison. Will she ever be free from this prison — this stone ocean? The final battle in the century-spanning, intertwining fate of the Joestar family and DIO begins!

What are your thoughts on Jojo's Bizarre Adventure? Is it one of your favorite anime series or do you find it corny? Let us know in the comments section!

Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean is now available to view on Netflix.