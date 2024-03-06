INUYASHA: Kagome Named "Thee Hot Girl Of Anime" By Crunchyroll Awards Host Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion has recently begun sharing her love for the nerdier side of the hobby spectrum, having first caught fans attention with a special appearance (and twerk sequence) in the comic book adaptation of Marvel Studios She-Hulk on Disney+.

Subsequently her taste in anime has also been revealed as she broke into the fanbase during this year's Crunchyroll Awards. It was just this month that the artist showed her love for the medium with a JoJo's Bizarre Adventure-inspired cosplay outfit.

Talking to Polygon, Megan stated in reference to Kagome, "She got all the boys fighting over her; she's running around with her jewelry around her neck trying to put it all back together, and she just always comes out on top. Also, she has good hair [laughs] that's important."

Below is an embedded tweet featuring a video of Megan Thee Stallion presenting the award winner for Anime of the Year, which we previously reported to be Jujutsu Kaisen.

Megan Thee Stallion presenting ‘Anime of The Year’ at the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards. pic.twitter.com/B9WJ2dLFNr — Stallion Access (@stallionaccess) March 2, 2024

It's no surprise that Megan Thee Stallion has an interest in anime titles like Inuyasha and Jojo's Bizarre Adventure as she previously took to the internet to document her tour in Japan during which she visited a real-life locale honoring the history of the "Joestars".

There are many female characters in anime that are seen by the masses to be hip and attractive, with some examples being Akemo from High School DxD, Chika from Kaguyasama: Love is War, Chizuru from Rent-A-Girlfriend, and Diane and Elizabeth of Seven Deadly Sins fame. To be clear, these were the top 5 votes of Japan's hottest voted anime characters, not a list of our choosing.

In regards to Kagome, she is heavily featured in the charts-topping decades-old anime Inuyasha. If somehow you stumbled onto this article without ever hearing of the popular series, we've included the initial trailer for the show below, providing additional context about "thee hot girl of anime", or at least, according to Megan Thee Stallion.

What do you guys make of this proclamation on the part of hip-hop artist Megan Thee Stallion? Do you agree with her assessment of Kagome or is there another animated vixen capturing your eye such as a Sailor Scout or character from the recently-rocked RWBY? Regardless of what your take is, be sure to share it with us in the comments section as always!