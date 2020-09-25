INUYASHA Series And Movies Are Coming to Funimation Very Soon

If you want to consume more content relating to the popular anime, INUYASHA , then youre in the right place as Funimation is preparing to drop plenty.

Funimation is increasing its catalog with several new content that should make people happy. Come September 29, 2020, the service will begin streaming the first 54 episodes of the Inuyasha anime, along with the movies, Inuyasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time, Inuyasha the Movie 2: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass, InuYasha the Movie 3: Swords of an Honorable Ruler, and Inuyasha the Movie 4: Fire on the Mystic Island.

What we have here is an interesting move by Funimation as the newest series in the Inuyasha franchise is just right around the corner. There is no information to share at this time on whether or not any of the primary characters of the first series will ever return.

It should be noted that Inuyasha was streamed on Netflix a few years ago. With it now being on Funimation, we doubt it will return to the popular streaming platform any time soon.

Here is the description of Inuyasha:

After falling into an old well and into ancient Japan, Kagome discovers that her destiny is linked to the dog-like half demon called Inuyasha! As Kagome learns more about her connection to the past and to Inuyasha, she comes into conflict with the terrible demons that are drawn to the Shikon Jewel, including Inuyasha's own half-brother, Sesshomaru. Finding the shards of the Shikon Jewel is going to require powerful magic, strange allies, and a strong heart. Kagome's got plenty of heart, but she's going to need Inuyasha's help for the rest of it, and he may not be so willing to lend a hand!

After you’ve completed this series, then we recommend giving the new Inuyasha series a shot to see how the rest of the story unfolds.