YASHAHIME: PRINCESS HALF-DEMON New INUYASHA Spin-off Has Official Time Slot

Based from the legendary manga series, Inuyasha, spin-off series Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon has finally revealed, on its website, the time slot for the upcoming anime. Hit the jump to find out when!

In 1996, before the idea of a sequel series had even occurred, Inuyasha began publishing. The manga was created by Rumiko Takahashi and published in the pages of Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday.

The manga was a massive success, now considered one of the most important series in the medium, and spawned multiple video games and anime. The anime series was where the series exploded in popularity, with an English dub making its way to the west.

After the anime officially concluded in 2010, the franchise remained relatively quiet. However, that all changed with the announcement of the spin-off series Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon. The new series would follow the offspring of the characters from the original series.

The anime will be released by Sunrise and feature the original series' director and writers, with character designs done personally by Takahashi. While no official release date has been set, fans now know the time and season that the series will be airing in. Along with that, just before release, reruns of Inuyasha: The Final Act will be showing on June 29th.

Now seems like the best time to dive into the world of Inuyasha before the premiere of the brand new, exciting anime! Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments!

In Feudal Japan, Half-Demon twins Towa and Setsuna are separated from each other during a forest fire. While desperately searching for her younger sister, Towa wanders into a mysterious tunnel that sends her into present-day Japan, where she is found and raised by Kagome Higurashi's brother, Sota, and his family.

Yahsahime: Princess Half-Demon is coming to Japan this Fall, on YTV/NTV at 5:30 pm on Saturdays.