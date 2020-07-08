YASHAHIME: PRINCESS HALF-DEMON First Trailer Released And Announces Series Debut

Following the iconic shonen series Inuyasha , Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon has released a brand new trailer for the upcoming spin-off and revealed the official premiere date. Hit the jump to check it out!

The Iconography that a series like Inuyasha has left behind for shonen and anime is one that cant be overshadowed. Inspiring a generation of fans and storytellers, Rumiko Takahashi's series has been primed for a follow up for a long time.

With characters that fans have invested so much care into, seeing what they have been up to since the series' conclusion is almost a necessity. Luckily, with the help of the writer from the original series, Katsuyuki Sumisawa and Inuyasha episode director, Teruo Sato, over at Sunrise, that follow-up is finally on its way!

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon follows the children of Setsuna nad, the daughter of Kagome and Inuyasha, as they go on their own adventures to help reclaim the memories of one of the children. A story years in the making, this spin-off is more than just a fun sequel, its a celebration.

Recently, a brand new trailer has released that shows off the new footage and even gives a release date! Make sure to see the new trailer, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments below!





The daughters of Sesshomaru and Inuyasha set out on a journey transcending time!

In Feudal Japan, Half-Demon twins Towa and Setsuna are separated from each other during a forest fire. While desperately searching for her younger sister, Towa wanders into a mysterious tunnel that sends her into present-day Japan, where she is found and raised by Kagome Higurashi's brother, Sota, and his family.

Ten years later, the tunnel that connects the two eras has reopened, allowing Towa to be reunited with Setsuna, who is now a Demon Slayer working for Kohaku. But to Towa's shock, Setsuna appears to have lost all memories of her older sister.

Joined by Moroha, the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, the three young women travel between the two eras on an adventure to regain their missing past.



Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon will premiere in Japan on October 3rd!