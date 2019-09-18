INUYASHA's Creator Talks About Her Newest Manga, MAO, In Latest Interview

Mao is the latest manga series from the acclaimed author of the popular series, Inuyasha. If you're into Time Travel and all its quirks, then you're in luck.

Inuyasha is one of the best anime and manga series that has ever been released, and we wouldn’t mind if the creator releases a follow-up. However, that is not going to happen, but we can look forward to his newest piece of work in the near future, hopefully.



For those who might be wondering, the creator of the popular series is called Rumiko Takahashi, and in a recent interview, she took the time out to hype her new series, Mao. According to the description we’ve seen so far, Mao is "an otherworldly story, about a girl named Nanoka who died at the hands of a monster when she was young. Eight years later she seems very much alive, but on the way to school one day finds herself on the border of another world—where she meets the mysterious MAO."



The manga will deal a lot with time-traveling as the lead character makes it a habit to jump through time regularly. She will find herself in separate eras of history, which should male for compelling content if done the right way.



So far, the manga has over 3.2 million copies in print, which is a sure sign that a series will come soon, and that is something we can’t wait to watch, whenever it airs.

