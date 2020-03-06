YASHAHIME: PRINCESS HALF-DEMON Creator Shows New Character Designs For INUYASHA Spin-Off

The creator of the iconic shonen series, InuYasha, has just released some new character designs for her sequel series Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon. Hit the jump to check it out!

In 1996, history was made when mangaka Rumiko Takahashi created the manga series, InuYasha. The series was released in Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday and follows the adventures of half dog demon, Inuyasha and his companion Kagome as they meet new characters and face off against powerful enemies in an effort to about all of the pieces of the shattered Shikon Jewel. The manga series ran for just over 10 years, with 56 volumes.

The success also spawned an anime series that ran from 2000 to 2004. A second series, InuYasha: The Final Act, followed up the original seies and ran from 2009 to 2010.The massive positive feedback was well deserved and, aside from two anime series, also spawned four animated films, stage plays, video games and even a live action, Chinese adaption! After the conclusion of the original series, however, there was a lingering wonder if Takahashi would ever return to the world of Inuyasha.

Enter Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon; a brand new anime that is being directed by InuYasha alumni, Teruo Sato. The series acts as a sequel to InuYasha and follows the daughters of Sesshomaru and Inuyasha, Towa, Setsuna and Inuyasha and Kagome's daughter Moroha. Original writer, Katsuyuki Sumisawa is also returning with Yoshihito Hishinuma working on character designs for animation and also working with Takahashi's concept designgs. Speaking of concept designs, in a recent reveal on the series' official Twitter, new character designs have been revealed by Takahashi. Make sure to check them out below!



Towa Higurashi:





Setsuna:





Moroha:





Group Shot:



Excited for the new series? Happy InuYasha is being continued? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments! Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon is set to premiere this fall!