MY HAPPY MARRIAGE Announces New Anime Project With First Look Teaser

MY HAPPY MARRIAGE Announces New Anime Project With First Look Teaser

Check out the first teaser for the mysterious new My Happy Marriage production, which was announced following the Season 2 finale of the anime TV series.

News
By MattIsForReal - Apr 09, 2025 09:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Shojo

Following the Season 2 finale of My Happy Marriage in Japan, Kadokawa announced that a new anime project is now in production. The mysterious new project is still being kept under wraps but looks to continue the captivating story of Miyo Saimori and Kiyoka Kudou in some way.

We're not sure if this is a new season, an OVA, or perhaps even a full-fledged anime movie. Regardless, the announcement has fans excited for what will come next following the Season 2 conclusion.

While details about this My Happy Marriage production remain under wraps, a promo video teaser was shared alongside a key visual.

Specifics such as format and release date have still not been confirmed.

Produced by Kinema Citrus, the My Happy Marriage anime is based on the Japanese light novel romance series of the same name, written by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka. Set in a world of supernatural spirits and magic, the story follows the unexpected blossoming romance between a young woman, Miyo Saimori, who is married off to a supposedly cold-hearted commander named Kiyoka Kudou.

Yen Press, which publishes the English-language version of the light novels, describes the story:

IS THIS MARRIAGE A BLESSING? OR A CURSE?

​Born talentless to a noble family famous for their supernatural abilities, Miyo Saimori is forced into an existence of servitude by her abusive stepmother. When Miyo finally comes of marriageable age, though, her hopes of being whisked away to a better life crumble after she discovers her fiancé’s identity: Kiyoka Kudou, a commander apparently so cold and cruel that his previous would-be brides all fled within three days of their engagements. With no home to return to, Miyo resigns herself to her fate—and soon finds that her pale and beautiful husband-to-be is anything but the monster she expected. As they slowly open their hearts to each other, both realize the other may be their chance at finding true love and happiness.

Takehiro Kubota directs the anime series with supervision and storyboards by Takao Abo, scripts written by Ami Sato, Takahito Onishi and Momoka Toyoda, character designs by Shoko Yasuda, and music composed by Evan Call. 

Kubota returned as co-directed of Season 2 alongside Masayuki Kojima. Sato served as sole head writer on Season 2,  co-writing the script with Misato Hashiba, Fuka Ishii, and Momoka Toyoda.

My Happy Marriage is currently available to stream on Netflix.

MY FRIEND'S LITTLE SISTER HAS IT IN FOR ME! Anime Announces October 2025 Premiere
Related:

MY FRIEND'S LITTLE SISTER HAS IT IN FOR ME! Anime Announces October 2025 Premiere
Disney's Classic Characters Get An Anime Girl Reimagining Thanks To Mika Pikazo's New Art Collection
Recommended For You:

Disney's Classic Characters Get An Anime Girl Reimagining Thanks To Mika Pikazo's New Art Collection

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. AnimeMojo.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder