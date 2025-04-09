MY HAPPY MARRIAGE Announces New Anime Project With First Look Teaser

Following the Season 2 finale of My Happy Marriage in Japan, Kadokawa announced that a new anime project is now in production. The mysterious new project is still being kept under wraps but looks to continue the captivating story of Miyo Saimori and Kiyoka Kudou in some way.

We're not sure if this is a new season, an OVA, or perhaps even a full-fledged anime movie. Regardless, the announcement has fans excited for what will come next following the Season 2 conclusion.

While details about this My Happy Marriage production remain under wraps, a promo video teaser was shared alongside a key visual.

Specifics such as format and release date have still not been confirmed.

Produced by Kinema Citrus, the My Happy Marriage anime is based on the Japanese light novel romance series of the same name, written by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka. Set in a world of supernatural spirits and magic, the story follows the unexpected blossoming romance between a young woman, Miyo Saimori, who is married off to a supposedly cold-hearted commander named Kiyoka Kudou.

Yen Press, which publishes the English-language version of the light novels, describes the story:

IS THIS MARRIAGE A BLESSING? OR A CURSE? ​Born talentless to a noble family famous for their supernatural abilities, Miyo Saimori is forced into an existence of servitude by her abusive stepmother. When Miyo finally comes of marriageable age, though, her hopes of being whisked away to a better life crumble after she discovers her fiancé’s identity: Kiyoka Kudou, a commander apparently so cold and cruel that his previous would-be brides all fled within three days of their engagements. With no home to return to, Miyo resigns herself to her fate—and soon finds that her pale and beautiful husband-to-be is anything but the monster she expected. As they slowly open their hearts to each other, both realize the other may be their chance at finding true love and happiness.

Takehiro Kubota directs the anime series with supervision and storyboards by Takao Abo, scripts written by Ami Sato, Takahito Onishi and Momoka Toyoda, character designs by Shoko Yasuda, and music composed by Evan Call.

Kubota returned as co-directed of Season 2 alongside Masayuki Kojima. Sato served as sole head writer on Season 2, co-writing the script with Misato Hashiba, Fuka Ishii, and Momoka Toyoda.

My Happy Marriage is currently available to stream on Netflix.