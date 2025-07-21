ONE PIECE Anime Announces New Ending Theme Song "Punks" By Chameleon Lime Whoopiepie Will Debut In August

The beloved One Piece anime will introduce its newest ending theme next month. On the official website, it was announced that the anime's new ending theme is titled "Punks" and performed by Japanese alt-pop band Chameleon Lime Whoopiepie.

The new ending theme song will debut on August 10th, followed by its official release on August 11th. It will replace One Piece's current ending song “The 1” by muque. "Punks" will serve as the anime's 22nd. "The 1" has been used since Episode 1123 debuted in April of this year.

“I never imagined we’d be in charge of a ONE PIECE ending theme. ‘Why us!?’ I was in shock," said vocalist Chi- in an accompanying statement. "I’ve been watching both the manga and anime since forever, so I’m absolutely thrilled. Since this is a work loved by people all over the world, I felt a huge sense of responsibility! But since we were chosen, we just made the song in our usual way, focusing on our signature futuristic pipapipo vibe and human touch. I poured my heart into it, thinking so much my head almost went ‘punk.’ Now all that’s left is for everyone to dance! Are you ready? Let’s dance!”

Chameleon Lime Whoopiepie has been continuously growing in popularity around the world. In 2021, they were selected as one of the artists for "RADAR: Early Noise 2021," and quickly gained traction with their EP "PLAY WITH ME."

Blending elements of indie rock, electronic, and hyperpop, Chameleon Lime Whoopiepie has been described as high-energy with chaotic yet polished performances. Earlier this year, the band released its second full-length album, "Whoop It Up," featuring 14 tracks, including hits like "Ready Yeah" and "Donkey Song."

Fans will have the chance to listen to Chameleon Lime Whoopiepie perform "Punks" live on August 10th as part of the One Piece Day 2025 celebration. The performance will also be streamed on YouTube.

One Piece is nearing the end of the Egghead Arc, which is expected to conclude by late summer — possibly the end of August — and wrap up Season 21 of the long-running anime series. The anime returned with Egghead Arc Part 2 in April of this year and has been chugging along weekly since.

The English dubbed episodes of Egghead Arc Part 2 are set to premiere this month at San Diego Comic-Con 2025. On Thursday, July 24, Toei Animation will co-host a One Piece Egghead Arc Part 2 Dub World Premiere event, which will feature the debut of the English dub of Episodes 1123 and 1124. Although this will mark the premiere of the English dubs for this latest batch of episodes, we still don't know exactly when these episodes will begin streaming with dubs.