ONE PIECE: EGGHEAD ARC PART 2 Official Teaser Trailer Released

With less than two weeks until the return of One Piece, Toei Animation has shared the official teaser for Egghead Arc Part 2. The long-running anime series, which has been on a hiatus since October, will return on April 5th and continue the Straw Hats' adventure on the floating island of Egghead.

The trailer below gives us our first look at the upcoming episodes, while also teasing the new opening theme song, titled "Tenshi to Akuma" (Angels and Demons)." The theme is performed by GRe4N BOYZ.

An adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's beloved and incredibly popular manga, the One Piece anime follows Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat crew "as they discover the true meaning of power and justice in this great pirate era." The series is available to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become King of the Pirates. With his rubber-like stretching powers granted by the supernatural Devil Fruit, the spirited young pirate seeks the legendary treasure known as the One Piece. He’ll chart a course for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and recruit a motley crew to build his Straw Hat Pirates one bond at a time. This is one captain who’ll never drop anchor until he and his friends all reach their dreams!

Over the weekend at AnimeJapan 2025, all new details about One Piece's return were announced. The series is moving to a new time slot in Japan with new episodes debuting at 11:15 p.m. JST each Sunday night on Fuji TV and affiliate stations. In the United States, new episodes will simulcast on Crunchyroll and arrive one week later on Netflix.

An 83-minute recap special will air in Japan on April 5th ahead of Episode 1123. Episode 1124 will air the next day in the new regular time slot.

It was also revealed that Daiki Ihara’s Koisuru One Piece (One Piece in Love) is being adapted into a short vertical anime. Episodes will be released across social media over the five days leading up to the return of the main anime series with the first episode debuting on April 1st. Koisuru One Piece is a romance comedy spin-off parody of the main series.

Earlier this month, Episodes 1109 to 1122 (the Egghead Part 1 story arc) of One Piece were released with English dubs. With their arrival on Crunchyroll, the English dubbed episodes have now officially caught up to the main series. Hopefully, this means we won't have to wait long for the newer episodes to be released with English dubs.