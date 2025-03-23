Netflix Confirms One Week Delay For New ONE PIECE: EGGHEAD ARC PART 2 Episodes

Netflix was front-and-center at AnimeJapan this weekend, sharing all sorts of exciting trailers and announcement. Among them was a new trailer for the One Piece anime.

Earlier this month, it was announced that One Piece will return from hiatus in April. Crunchyroll confirmed that new episodes will be released weekly beginning on April 6th. Episodes will simulcast on Crunchyroll as they are released in Japan.

Shortly afterward, Netflix also confirmed it would stream the latest episodes beginning in April, but did not offer any date. It was assumed this meant episodes would arrive on the platform with a one week delay, similar to how it was with Egghead Arc Part i.

At AnimeJapan this weekend, the delay was confirmed. Netflix shared a new trailer for the One Piece anime, confirming that the series will premiere on the streamer's platform on April 12 with new episodes dropping weekly.

The Straw Hat Pirates return for their exciting adventure in Egghead 🏝️



ONE PIECE: Egghead Arc Part 2 is coming to Netflix April 12, with new episodes weekly! pic.twitter.com/ysE5aFqneO — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) March 22, 2025

Basically what this means is that if you want to watch the newest episodes of One Piece right after they premiere in Japan, you'll want to subscribe to Crunchyroll. But if you're content waiting a week until you can watch them, then Netflix is a perfectly fine option if you are already subscribed to that platform.

One Piece also hosted its own stage presentation at AnimeJapan, sharing some new details about the anime's return. For starters, the series will be moving to a new time slot in Japan. New episodes will now debut at 11:15 p.m. JST each Sunday night on Fuji TV and affiliate stations.

Prior to its return, there will be a special 83-minute recap episode that will air in Japan on April 5th ahead of Episode 1123. This will be followed by Episode 1124 which will air the next day in the new regular time slot.

Additionally, a new One PIece spin-off has been announced. Daiki Ihara’s Koisuru One Piece (One Piece in Love) is being adapted into a short vertical anime. The 4-5 episode mini-series will be released across social media over the five days leading up to the return of the main anime. The first episode is expected to debut on April 1st.

Then, of course, we also have Netflix's live-action One Piece series. Unfortunately, no new information about the show's second season was shared. Filming on Season 2 recently wrapped which means it's probably in post-production and it could debut later this year.