ONE PIECE: LAW'S STORY Novel Release Date And Cover Revealed

The English language version One Piece: Law's Story is now available available for pre-order for $11.99 ahead of its October 28th release. Viz Media announced the release date for the English-language light novel, which is a spin-off of One PIece that explores the backstory of Trafalgar Law.

The announcement was accompanied by the cover artwork reveal, which you can check out below.

Cover reveal!

One Piece: Law’s Story releases October 28, 2025



Trafalgar Law is a major character in One Piece, making his debut during the Sabaody Archipelago Arc. An ally of the Straw Hat Pirates, he is the captain and doctor of the Heart Pirates. Although the manga does explore Trafalgar Law’s backstory in decentd epth, especially during the emotional Dressrosa Arc, One Piece: Law's Story offers detail far beyond what the manga and anime depict.

Written by Shusei Sakagami and first published in Japan in 2020, One Piece: Law's Story chronicles how Trafalgar Law breaks away from the Donquixote Pirates to form the Heart Pirates. The officialy story description reads:

Future Warlord of the Sea and fierce ally of Luffy's Straw Hat Crew, young Trafalgar Law says farewell to his savior Corazon and starts his career as a surgeon and buccaneer! Along the way he meets an eccentric inventor named Wolf, Bepo the talking polar bear, and the mischievous orphans Shachi and Penguin... Follow along as the Heart Pirates begin their adventures together in this exciting novelization of Law's youth!

One Piece: Law's Story received positive reviews upon release with fans describing its story as both beautiful and emotional. The story also offers a darker, more mature and grounded tone than the One Piece manga, which typically offers a balance of humor and action.

One Piece remains one of the world's most popular manga, even as it approaches its end with the Final Saga. The series, created by Eiichiro Oda, first began publication in 1997. The manga sparked numerous spin-offs and adaptations, including an anime produced by Toei Animation.

The most recent adaptation to take the world by storm has been Netflix's live-action series. The series debuted in 2023, covering the East Blue Saga, and is set to return for its second season in 2026. There are also reports that a third season is in pre-production, although Netflix has not officially announced anything beyond this second season.